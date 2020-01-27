News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Armed unit rushed to scene after report of man carrying bow and arrow on Cork street, court told

By Liam Heylin
Monday, January 27, 2020 - 05:35 PM

The garda armed response unit rushed to the scene of a reported incident in Cork city of a man carrying a bow and arrow, a court heard today.

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the alleged facts in the case where two men appeared before Cork District Court.

The purpose of the outline was for Judge Olann Kelleher to decide if he would accept jurisdiction to deal with the case at Cork District Court.

In the event the judge did accept jurisdiction.

Sgt Kelleher said gardaí received a report of a man carrying a bow and arrow. Members of the armed response unit went to Cattle Market Avenue, off Blarney Street, Cork, at 6.20pm on May 16 last year.

It was alleged that the armed gardaí encountered three men getting out of a car and that one of them was carrying what was described as a compound bow and two arrows. It was alleged that this was seized by gardaí, as were an extendable baton and a knife.

Morgan Griffin, 19, of 111 Churchfield Avenue, Churchfield, Cork, faces two charges of possession of weapons. It is alleged that he was carrying a knife and the bow.

The same set of allegations were outlined in the case against John O’Driscoll, 30, of Cuan Aoibhinn, Lower Killeens, Cork.

He was charged with the single count of carrying an extendable baton during the alleged incident.

Solicitors, Frank Buttimer and Shane Collins-Daly, for Griffin and O’Driscoll, respectively, applied for a copy of the prosecution evidence against the two accused.

Judge Olann Kelleher put the cases back for four weeks for that purpose and for the accused to decide if they would be pleading guilty or not guilty to the charges.

