Armed gardaí raid Dublin premises following arrest of four men in Wexford

File photo.
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, January 11, 2020 - 11:06 AM

Armed gardaí have carried out a raid in south Dublin today after intercepting a car on the M7 yesterday and arresting four men.

So far, they have found a sum of cash and seized a number of electronic devices as they continue the search at a premises in Crumlin.

Four men aged in their thirties, forties and fifties were arrested on suspicion of firearms possession, after being stopped by the Emergency Response Unit on the M7 yesterday.

Gardaí had received a report yesterday morning of four men entering a garage a premises in Clonroche, Co Wexford, carrying what witnesses described as a handgun.

It is understood the men threatened staff members before leaving the scene in a silver Hyundai car. No shots were fired and no one was injured during the incident.

They are still being held at garda stations in Co. Wexford today.

