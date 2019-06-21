Armed Gardaí patrolling streets of Longford

Gardaí in Longford have set up daily patrols by the armed response unit to deal with the outbreak of violence between feuding local families.

There have been over 40 incidents of violence criminal damage and arson in the last 10 weeks including four stabbings and two arson attacks.

Minister for Rural Affairs Michael Ring said that the Gardaí in Longford are being supported with all the adequate resources.

Mr Ring was speaking at the opening of Edgeworthstown library and said it was "not acceptable".

He said: "It's not acceptable to me and it's not acceptable to Government and we need to give the resources where they are needed.

"The day to day operations of the Gardaí is a matter for the Commissioner and the gardaí and where they need it they put resources.

He added that it was "sad to see" it happening in any town.

Armed Garda Units back up uniformed gardai in checking cars on New Street in Longford Town, late on Thursday night. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/ Rollingnews.ie

Local councillor Seamus Butler yesterday called on the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) and Revenue Commissioners to become involved.

He said: "They don't fear prison, they fear getting their ill-gotten gains taken from them. These are the Escobars of Ireland."