News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Arlene Foster calls for troops in the North to be protected from ‘vexatious claims’

Arlene Foster calls for troops in the North to be protected from ‘vexatious claims’
By Press Association
Sunday, February 02, 2020 - 12:17 PM

Arlene Foster has called on Boris Johnson to protect security force members living in Northern Ireland from “vexatious claims”.

Following the British Prime Minister’s pledge to prevent “vexatious” prosecutions of British soldiers who served in Northern Ireland, Mrs Foster urged Mr Johnson to consider troops still living in the North.

The First Minister told Sky News: “I hope that he (Boris Johnson) does it in a way that recognises not just soldiers and British soldiers who live on the mainland but also he takes into account those people who continue to live here in Northern Ireland.

“Security force members who continue to live here in Northern Ireland need to be protected as well from vexatious claims.”

Mrs Foster also called for a review of the Stormont House Agreement regarding proposals for victims of the Troubles and the remit of the Historical Investigations Unit (HIU).

“The Stormont House Agreement is five years old now, nearly six years old, it’s important that we look at all of the consultation responses that came in from various victims’ groups to see what they want,” she added.

“I think we need to revisit the Stormont House Agreement because what is being proposed, and we made this clear in our consultation response at the time, is not acceptable to the victims’ groups here and it’s certainly not acceptable to us.

“There needs to be a re-look at the Stormont House Agreement , particularly in relation to the remit of the Historical Investigations Unit, the HIU, which is there to look at historical cases.”

She added that the British Government is aware of how serious the issues are.

“There is a need to deal with these issues but it has to be done in a way that recognises fairness and recognises what actually happened here in Northern Ireland over 35-40 years, the fact that we did have a terrorist campaign and there were so many innocent victims as a result of that,” she added.

READ MORE

Sinn Féin surge in polls shows 'a momentum for change', says Mary Lou McDonald

Asked about Mr Johnson’s support for a bridge linking Northern Ireland and Britain, Mrs Foster said the idea should be scoped out.

Mr Johnson told British politicians to “watch this space” when questioned about his support for the bridge idea just days after last month’s British general election.

Mrs Foster added: “I support the Government in putting money into infrastructure, but it has to be done in a way that we get value for money, and it has to be done in a way that is project managed in the correct fashion.

“I think it should be scoped out, I think we should be ambitious.”

More on this topic

Retired Presbyterian minister ‘challenged ex-IRA men over brother’s murderRetired Presbyterian minister ‘challenged ex-IRA men over brother’s murder

State Archives: Fears over Semtex falling into hands of subversivesState Archives: Fears over Semtex falling into hands of subversives

Victims of Troubles should not face fresh trauma with new inquiries, warns DUPVictims of Troubles should not face fresh trauma with new inquiries, warns DUP

Mary Lou McDonald refusing to be 'dragged into politics of condemnation'Mary Lou McDonald refusing to be 'dragged into politics of condemnation'


Stormontthe TroublesN. IrelandNorthern IrelandTOPIC: The Troubles

More in this Section

Survey shows a third of drivers spending more time commuting, another third want to use public transportSurvey shows a third of drivers spending more time commuting, another third want to use public transport

Gardaí charge two men in connection with burglaries in DublinGardaí charge two men in connection with burglaries in Dublin

Sinn Féin surge in polls shows 'a momentum for change', says Mary Lou McDonaldSinn Féin surge in polls shows 'a momentum for change', says Mary Lou McDonald

Two men charged in connection with attack on Keith Greaney in CorkTwo men charged in connection with attack on Keith Greaney in Cork


Lifestyle

Des O’Sullivan previews London’s major February auctions.London's first post-Brexit global art sales

Performances by a touring drama group are helping to give young people permission to talk about suicide, writes Helen O’Callaghan.Mind matters: Creative approaches to mental health and wellbeing

Instagram start Eileen Smith is the 80-year-old star of RTE's newest fashion series, says Rowena Walsh.Style queen: Meet the 80-year-old star of RTE’s latest fashion series

Fiann Ó Nualláin reflects on the customs and celebrations associated with Saint Brigid's Day.St Brigid's Day: Let’s march on to spring

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 01, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 12
  • 23
  • 29
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »