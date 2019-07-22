News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Appeal for neighbours to be vigilant after pensioner who died in Cork lay undiscovered for seven months

Picture: iStock
By Olivia Kelleher
Monday, July 22, 2019 - 01:30 PM

A voluntary worker who has assisted the elderly for decades has urged the public to watch out for their neighbours after the body of a pensioner lay undiscovered in a house on the northside of Cork city for at least seven months.

The pensioner was found dead in his house after a concerned person called to his home as he hadn't been seen in some time.

Paddy O'Brien, a well-known campaigner for the elderly, has called on communities to be vigilant in terms of checking up on vulnerable neighbours.

Virgin Media News has reported that the body of the man was found in a house in the city last week. His remains were taken to Cork University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The death is not being treated as suspicious. An inquest is expected to be heard later this year in relation to the tragic incident.

We must be more vigilant. That is the word I am going to use continuously in relation to care of the aged and to avoid death. It is very sad for a person to die alone in a house. It is very important that elderly people, especially those living alone, should have their own personal alarm system. It is actually free of charge for 12 months.

It is understood that the man who passed away was well-liked in the area but kept to himself. Funeral arrangements are to be finalised in the coming days.

Last May the body of a man in his seventies was found in an apartment in Cork city. It is understood his remains lay undiscovered in the apartment for up to six months. He died from natural causes and his death was treated as a tragedy.

Following the death earlier this year Paddy O'Brien called for visiting committees to be set up for elderly people who are falling through the cracks.

Meanwhile, pensioners who feel vulnerable in their homes are urged to avail of support services. The Senior Helpline is a free confidential helpline for the elderly.

READ MORE

'There were children crying, people with frightened faces': Priest describes scene as man drove through graveyard

Senior Line is a programme of the not-for-profit agency, Third Age. Aine Brady, CEO, says there are approximately 160,000 people aged 65+ living alone in Ireland. She insists the telephone can be a "lifeline" to many senior citizens.

"It offers contact, conversation and companionship. Volunteers are trained to listen empathetically to each call, and to give each caller the time they need to talk through any problems."

Lines are open every day from 10am to 10pm, 365 days a year, including Christmas Day, St Stephen’s Day and New Year’s Day. Senior Line’s freephone number is 1800 80 45 91.

READ MORE

Probation reports to be made available to both Ana Kreigel’s killers

More on this topic

State funding for Cork Event Centre can be delivered, Tánaiste says State funding for Cork Event Centre can be delivered, Tánaiste says

€250m healthcare investment fund launched by Cork firm€250m healthcare investment fund launched by Cork firm

'If you don't have a profile, it's not news' - Ashling Thompson looking to move on after high-profile court case'If you don't have a profile, it's not news' - Ashling Thompson looking to move on after high-profile court case

Decision to allow 100-home development in Bandon overturnedDecision to allow 100-home development in Bandon overturned

CorkPensionerNeighbourLonelinessTOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Green light for apartments and housing proposal next door to Pat Kenny's homeGreen light for apartments and housing proposal next door to Pat Kenny's home

Mixed reaction to College Green's pedestrian-only dayMixed reaction to College Green's pedestrian-only day

Airlines paid out €390k in compensation as number of complaints increaseAirlines paid out €390k in compensation as number of complaints increase

Inquest hears baby's death after attempted vacuum delivery highlights 'dichotomy between public and private patients'Inquest hears baby's death after attempted vacuum delivery highlights 'dichotomy between public and private patients'


Lifestyle

Many of us will have experienced that super friendly cat who seems to love being stoked one minute, only to bite or swipe at us the next.How to stroke a cat, according to science

The band frontman has forayed into the world of seaweed with his best friend Dr Craig Rose. Ella Walker finds out more.Ricky Wilson of the Kaiser Chiefs: ‘Seaweed ticks all the boxes of sustainability’

We’ve all had that feeling at some stage as we step off fast amusement park ride, or simply spin around for fun; that feeling of dizziness and disorientation and finding it difficult to stay upright. But why do we feel dizzy when we spin?Appliance Of Science: Why do we feel dizzy when we spin around?

Padraic Killeen reviews Epiphany from the Town Hall Theatre, Galway.Epiphany Review: Not a straightforward adaptation of Joyce’s scenario

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »