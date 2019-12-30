News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Appeal for information following alleged sexual assault of woman on Christmas Eve

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, December 30, 2019 - 07:40 AM

Gardaí in Tallaght are appealing for information following the alleged sexual assault of a woman in her 30s in Tallaght on Christmas Eve.

The incident occurred between 9pm and midnight on the N81, Tallaght Bypass near Jobstown.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and in particular to motorists who were traveling in the area who may have camera footage (including dashcam) to come forward and make it available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on (01) 6666000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

