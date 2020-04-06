An Post launches check-in facility for vulnerable people and newspaper delivery service

An Post has announced the launch of two new services to support communities during the coronavirus crisis.

The postal service has launched ‘Request a Check-In’ and a newspaper delivery service.

An Post said the ‘Request a Check-In’ service is “a facility for family members to request a specific ‘An Post Check-In’ by the local postman or postwoman for an older or vulnerable person during the current ‘cocooning’ period.”

A statement said that family members can register for the service for free by completing the postal address and Eircode of the customer on their website.

An Post added that “should the customer have any specific needs for groceries or prescription, the postperson will provide them with details of Alone” or where necessary they will contact the charity on their behalf.

“Our postmen and postwomen are calling in to older and vulnerable customers along their postal routes but we have been getting messages from concerned family members living in other areas of the country or abroad requesting specific ‘check-ins’ for relatives,” said Garrett Bridgeman, Managing Director of An Post Mails & Parcels.

“Working with our dedicated and trusted staff, and the Communications Workers Union, we are delighted to put this new facility in place free-of-charge, combining the digital and physical delivery sides of the business for the common good”

The newspaper delivery service, which An Post has also launched today, will provide same-day delivery to households nationwide Monday to Friday.

Customers can sign up through [url=https://www.anpost.com/]anpost.com[/burl] or by contacting their chosen national or local newspaper directly.

They can sign-up “for several national and many local papers”.

Once customers have signed-up and arranged payment for their preferred publication, An Post will provide a same-day delivery service for the newspapers.

Deliveries will be made free-of-charge by An Post for older and vulnerable customers currently ‘cocooning’ during the Covid-19 crisis.

“Staying connected as we remain apart is important for everybody so having the national or local paper to read is a real practical support and comfort to customers of all ages,” said Mr Bridgeman.

“We’ve worked at speed with the national and local newspapers to put this country-wide service in place.

“While delivery services already exist in some urban areas, An Post Newspaper Delivery will be of particular interest to rural customers.”

An Post added that physical distancing and safety protocols will be maintained at all times by staff.

