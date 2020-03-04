News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
An Post considering closing Cork delivery offices

Wednesday, March 04, 2020 - 09:23 PM

By Amy Nolan

An Post is considering closing its northside and southside delivery offices in Churchfield and Togher and redeploying staff to the soon-to-be-vacant Cork Mail Centre in Little Island, The Echo has learned.

The Cork Mail Centre in Little Island

Last June, the phased closure of the Cork Mail Centre in Little Island was announced, with the decision affecting 240 people.

The distribution centre may now have a new purpose, however, if An Post moves ahead with proposals to centralise delivery offices in a shared location.

In a statement issued by An Post they outlined that the Cork Mail Centre will close as planned at the end of March, but that some Cork delivery offices may be relocated to the Little Island premises in the near future.

This would mean the closure of delivery offices in Churchfield and Togher.

“The closure of the Cork Mail Centre requires An Post to re-engineer our mails infrastructure in the region which traditionally centred around the former Cork Mail Centre building.

Part of that work may involve gathering some of our Cork delivery offices in a shared location.

"The possible use of the soon-to-be vacant Cork Mail Centre building is one of the options open to An Post,” a spokesperson said.

Cork North Central TD Mick Barry said the news comes in stark contrast to what An Post originally said would happen.

“An Post told the world last summer that they were shutting the Cork Mail Central and axing jobs as part of a plan which involved selling or renting the Little Island premises.

"Now it turns out that the plan is very different - this all flies in the face of what was said before,” he said.

Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent said he would be “concerned that any re-alignment of An Post services may discommode staff and customers”.

An Post has stated that “no decision will be taken without the involvement and co-operation of our trade unions and in the best interest of customers and staff”.

This story first appeared on EchoLive.ie

TOPIC: An Post

