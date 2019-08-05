Ambitious plans for brewery and whiskey distillery in Kerry under appeal

Ambitious plans for a brewery and whiskey distillery outside Killarney, Co Kerry, are under appeal to Bord Pleanála on the grounds of “fire-water retention”.

Killarney Brewing Company, Muckross Rd, had been given the go-ahead for the total revamp and extension of the former Rosenbluth office building in a large rural site, at Killalee, Fossa on the N72 Ring of Kerry.

The plans are for a micro-craft distillery, brewery, cask maturation area, exhibition area, visitor centre, restaurant, and parking to cater for coach and private cars.

Up to 90 people are to be employed and the centre would welcome up to 900 people a day by 2036, according to the proposal.

Kerry County Council granted permission for the revamp of the former glass factory and latterly office building, but attached dozens of conditions including that the restaurant must close by midnight.

Directors say around €24m is to be spent on the Fossa project. The company, which has been operating since 2015 produces gin, beer and a number of new whiskeys are planned.

However, Aidan Forde, director of Torc Brewing of Church Close, Muckross, has appealed the decision on the grounds “that the application did not deal with fire- water retention”.

Mr Forde says the escape of an actively burning water-based liquid, firewater, from a building, is a well-known industrial hazard. In his submission he gives examples from inner city Dublin in 1875 and property which ignited downstream in a fire water escape in Kentucky in 2000.