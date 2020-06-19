News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Alcohol Action Ireland urge men to 'rethink their drinking'

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 19, 2020 - 08:00 AM

Alcohol kills almost 2,000 men in Ireland every year, according to Alcohol Action Ireland.

The group is asking men to "rethink their drinking" as Men's Health Week continues.

CSO figures from April show around one in four men have dropped their consumption during lockdown.

Spokesperson Eunan McKinney believes people are taking stock of their habits:

"We know that approximately 1,900 men are dying every year in Ireland because of alcohol.

"Two-thirds of them are related to illnesses such as gastral issues, liver disease, cardiovascular disease," he said adding that alcohol also causing harm in accidents that occur involving people who had been drinking.

