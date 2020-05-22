News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Albanian man is first to be jailed in Ireland for making false citizenship declaration

Albanian man is first to be jailed in Ireland for making false citizenship declaration
File image.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 22, 2020 - 06:31 PM

A man has been jailed for a year and a half for the offence of making a false declaration in the application for Irish citizenship.

The Albanian man in his 40s is the first person to be convicted and sentenced for the offence.

He was also convicted of making a false declaration in the application for an Irish passport.

He was sentenced to three years imprisonment with 18 months suspended in Longford Circuit Court this morning.

Gardaí said in a statement: "This is the first charge pursuant to Section 29A of The Irish Naturalisation and Citizenship Act 2004 successfully prosecuted in the State.

"The conviction and sentencing follows an extensive investigation coordinated by the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB), with assistance from a number of agencies including The Passport Office, Immigration Service Delivery, the Irish Citizenship Department and Gardaí based in Castlepollard and Mullingar.

"The man entered Ireland in 2001 using the alias of a Kosovo national and sought asylum under a false name. He was later granted temporary permission to remain in the State in 2007, and made an application for citizenship which was granted in 2014.

"Permission to remain in the state, citizenship and an Irish passport were all granted under the pretence of him being a Kosovo national."

Covid-19: Simon Harris confirms new travel measures for passengers arriving from overseas

CitizenshipApplicationTOPIC: Gardai

