Airlines say they are clearing refunds backlog caused by cancellations

Ryanair has insisted it will have refunded 90% of passengers for Covid-19 affected flights by the end of the month, while Aer Lingus says it processed 250,000 vouchers and refunds.

The latest revelations come as World Health Organisation (WHO) special envoy Dr David Nabarro said he would urge people thinking of travelling abroad to abandon their plans if there were any doubts in their minds.

Speaking on RTÉ's Today with Sarah McInerney, Dr Nabarro said caution was much more preferable to being caught in a potentially "terrible" situation if things went wrong.

"What you don't want to do is go somewhere and get sick and be in a healthcare system you don't know," Dr Nabarro said.

In relation to getting back on airplanes and going to different countries, Dr Nabarro said:

It will take time but we want to check the risk experience [where you are going to] is the same as the risk [of] where you are coming from.

Ryanair, which has been the subject of withering criticism from passengers on various social media forums for its perceived lack of urgency in relation to refunds, claimed it was making "rapid progress in processing customer refunds" for flights cancelled from March to June.

Since its Dublin office reopened at the beginning of June, the airline said all March cash refund requests have now been cleared, and at the end of June, 50% of April cash refunds were cleared.

By July 15, the balance of April cash refunds will be processed, and by the end of July, all of May and most of June cash refunds will also be processed, Ryanair said.

The figures include passengers who have accepted travel vouchers and moving to flights in the next three months, the firm added.

A significant roadblock to refunds being processed was due to online travel agents providing "fake email addresses and virtual credit cards when making bookings, which cannot be traced back to the individual consumer", Ryanair claimed.

Aer Lingus said it is currently processing an "unprecedented level of requests for vouchers and refunds", warning cancellations were still occurring.

We have expanded our teams along with introducing new processes and technology in an effort to speed up the processing time. To date we have issued over 250,000 vouchers and refunds to customers.

"Flight cancellations are still occurring and we continue to receive an unprecedented number of requests for vouchers and refunds, however, we expect that the additional resources, processes and technology that we have deployed will have a positive effect in improving our processing times. We apologise to customers but thank them for their continued patience as we work to process these requests in an expedited manner," the airline told the Irish Examiner in a statement.

Meanwhile, Ryanair said it welcomed what it called unanimous acceptance of its Irish pilots to accept a 20% pay reduction, restored over four years, as well as agreements on rosters, flexible working patterns and annual leave.