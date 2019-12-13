Air Corps to receive two new planes

The Air Corps is set to receive two new Maritime Patrol Aircraft after Defence Minister Paul Kehoe signed off on a €220 million contract for delivery.

The two new C295 aircraft, to be manufactured by Airbus Defence and Space at their production facility in Seville, Spain, will replace two CASA 235 Maritime Patrol aircraft, which have been in service since 1994.

The principal role of the CASA is maritime surveillance, particularly fishery protection. It also enables the Air Corps to provide a wide range of services including logistics support and transport of troops and equipment, medical evacuation and air ambulance, search and rescue and a general utility role.

The new aircraft are scheduled for delivery in 2023.

The cost of the contract, including equipment fit-out and ancillary support, is approximately €221.6 million including VAT.

The government's White Paper on Defence, issued in 2015, identified the need for capital investment throughout the defence forces.

This included, but is not limited to, replacing defensive equipment and upgrading infrastructure.

The defence capital funding envelope of €541 million over the 2018-2022 timeframe will also allow for the advancement and delivery of other major capital equipment projects in that timeframe.

The project will be part-funded by the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund Operational Programme, co-funded by the Government and the European Union.

Awarding the contract for the aircraft, Paul Kehoe, Minister with Responsibility for Defence, said: "This investment in new Maritime Patrol Aircraft for the Air Corps, which is underpinned by the White Paper on Defence, is an indication of the Government’s commitment to ensuring that all branches of the Defence Forces continue to retain a range of flexible conventional military capabilities in order to meet the roles assigned."