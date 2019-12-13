News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Air Corps to receive two new planes

Air Corps to receive two new planes
Defence Minister Paul Kehoe
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Friday, December 13, 2019 - 05:06 PM

The Air Corps is set to receive two new Maritime Patrol Aircraft after Defence Minister Paul Kehoe signed off on a €220 million contract for delivery.

The two new C295 aircraft, to be manufactured by Airbus Defence and Space at their production facility in Seville, Spain, will replace two CASA 235 Maritime Patrol aircraft, which have been in service since 1994.

The principal role of the CASA is maritime surveillance, particularly fishery protection. It also enables the Air Corps to provide a wide range of services including logistics support and transport of troops and equipment, medical evacuation and air ambulance, search and rescue and a general utility role.

The new aircraft are scheduled for delivery in 2023.

The cost of the contract, including equipment fit-out and ancillary support, is approximately €221.6 million including VAT.

The government's White Paper on Defence, issued in 2015, identified the need for capital investment throughout the defence forces.

This included, but is not limited to, replacing defensive equipment and upgrading infrastructure.

The defence capital funding envelope of €541 million over the 2018-2022 timeframe will also allow for the advancement and delivery of other major capital equipment projects in that timeframe.

The project will be part-funded by the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund Operational Programme, co-funded by the Government and the European Union.

Awarding the contract for the aircraft, Paul Kehoe, Minister with Responsibility for Defence, said: "This investment in new Maritime Patrol Aircraft for the Air Corps, which is underpinned by the White Paper on Defence, is an indication of the Government’s commitment to ensuring that all branches of the Defence Forces continue to retain a range of flexible conventional military capabilities in order to meet the roles assigned."

READ MORE

Irish people paying €85k more on mortgages than European counterparts

More on this topic

Air Corps pilot shortage limits emergency helicopter useAir Corps pilot shortage limits emergency helicopter use

Abnormal number of people in Air Corps 'die prematurely', PAC hearsAbnormal number of people in Air Corps 'die prematurely', PAC hears

Tributes paid to four helicopter heroes on the 20th anniversary of their deathsTributes paid to four helicopter heroes on the 20th anniversary of their deaths

Whistleblower feels ‘left out on a limb’ by ministerWhistleblower feels ‘left out on a limb’ by minister


Air CorpsTOPIC: Air Corps

More in this Section

Suspect on run after Dublin cash-in-transit robberySuspect on run after Dublin cash-in-transit robbery

Met Éireann may issue weather sleet/snow weather warning at the weekendMet Éireann may issue weather sleet/snow weather warning at the weekend

Number of patients admitted shoots up over 50% in past yearNumber of patients admitted shoots up over 50% in past year

Gardaí say no reports of cars ramming on the northside despite videoGardaí say no reports of cars ramming on the northside despite video


Lifestyle

Unique drawings by Quentin Blake, one of Britain’s best-loved illustrators, are available at a Christie’s online auction which runs until December 17.Your chance to buy drawings by Roald Dahl illustrator Quentin Blake

Ciara McDonnell talks to four high-profile people about their festive traditions and favourite tracksHere's what has these famous faces rockin’ around the Christmas tree

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 9
  • 12
  • 21
  • 32
  • 46
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »