AIB rolls back contactless payment fee after backlash

AIB has announced the suspension of planned fees for contactless payments.

The bank said they made the decision in light of the current Covid-19 outbreak.

The decision to impose the new fees was originally announced on Tuesday, and drew a backlash on social media, especially on Twitter.

AIB had planned to introduce 1c charges for customers who make contactless payments from May 30, 2020.

A quarterly maintenance fee of €4.50 for current accounts was also planned.

Finding out AIB plan to charge for contactless payment :/ pic.twitter.com/5Tzm7r8JPO — Anne-Marie Regan (@AnneMarieRegan1) March 13, 2020

The Irish taxpayer saved AIB with their hard earned taxes. The experts have advised us to use contactless in current @V2019N context. AIB raised charges on contactless payments this week.😣#todaysor— Marie Tess (@TesstessToron) March 13, 2020

Aib to charge for contactless payments unless you have €2,500 constantly in your current account. So if you don't much money you get charged, if you are rich you don't. Thanks a bunch. This is the bank largely owned by the State ie - us, after we bailed them out. March 10, 2020

Sinn Féin spokesman for Finance Pearse Doherty was also critical of the new fees.

He said: "The last thing workers and families need in uncertain times are further stealth charges on customers like that announced today by AIB, a State-owned bank."

Banks must play their part in providing relief to those affected.

In a brief statement this evening, the bank said: "In the light of the current Covid-19 outbreak AIB is suspending the planned introduction of the contactless fee."

AIB was the third bank to charge for contactless payments, following Bank of Ireland and Ulster Bank.