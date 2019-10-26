Addiction support to be peer-run

Organisers of support meetings in which people who have recovered from addictions help others do the same could graduate to a position where professional trainers are no longer needed.

The Smart (Self Management And Recovery Training) service in Cork is already marking its first year in operation, with new regular meetings getting under way in Fermoy and Bandon, adding to the two meetings that have been taking place in Cork City and one other that has been running in Tralee, Co Kerry.

It is now hoped to expand the programme further to help teenagers and non-nationals who do not speak fluent English.

The peer-supported service does not require spirituality or religion, and supports the use of prescribed medication. Dozens of people attend the regular meetings and 30 professionals have been trained as facilitators.

In addition, there are five trained peers and, according to Graham Gill-Emerson, HSE addiction counsellor and member of the Smart southern region core development group, more peers could facilitate the meetings in future.

“There has been a constant view from the outset to hand whatever is created over to the participants once enough have trained in facilitating meetings,” said Mr Gill-Emerson.

“We are professionals slowly and progressively edging towards the exit.”

Organisers said the aim is to offer self-empowering, science-based, face-to-face support groups for abstaining from a substance or addictive behaviour.

Work on the programme began in 2016 when Cork Simon Community’s Gateway hostel looked to expand its treatment work with those experiencing homelessness and addiction.

By September 2018, the first open Smart meeting took place in Nano Nagle Centre on Douglas St,reet Cork, and now takes place weekly there, with a second meeting since getting under way with the Traveller Visibility Group in the city, and a third meeting beginning last May in Tralee.

Southern Regional Drug and Alcohol Task Force co-ordinator Kate Gibney said there are now plans to increase the reach of the programme across Cork and Kerry and to develop groups to work with teenagers and the Polish community.

“Smart sees addiction as a learnt behaviour, and thus strives to enable participants to learn new behaviours to control it,” said Ms Gibney.

Participants learn to manage cravings and their thoughts and create a balanced lifestyle to compete with the addiction.

“In seeing addiction as a behaviour, Smart avoids labels like alcoholic or addict. In meetings, the only label the participant goes by is the name that they come with. It teaches techniques for self-directed change and is educational and supportive through open discussion and encourages individuals to recover from addictive behaviours and live satisfying lives.”

Mr Gill-Emerson said: “Recovery training is extremely important as there are many people that want recovery, but don’t know how to make it happen.

“None of us is getting recovery training in school and so to assume that people know how to do it may not be helpful.

“Training people to create a satisfying life, be able to manage their thoughts and cravings and teach then how to engage motivation is only ever going to enhance the recovery process.”