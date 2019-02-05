NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Accused knew of disused tank where alleged love rival's body was found, trial hears

Tuesday, February 05, 2019 - 02:29 PM
By Eoin Reynolds

A man accused of murdering his alleged love rival knew of the existence of the tank where the deceased's body was found, his trial has heard.

Witness Jimmy Lowry said he grew up on the farm at Fawnagowan in Tipperary where 52-year-old Bobby Ryan's body was found in 2013. He told prosecuting counsel David Humphries BL the tank was built in the late 1970s to take waste from his father's milking parlour.

When Mr Humphries asked him who knew about the existence of the tank he said: "As far as I know myself, my brother Johnny and Pat Quirke."

Patrick Quirke (50) of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary has pleaded not guilty to the murder of 52-year-old Bobby Ryan - a DJ known as Mr Moonlight - on a date between June 3, 2011 and April 2013.

He is on trial at the Central Criminal Court.

Farmer Patrick Quirke arriving at the Central Criminal Court, Dublin. Photo: RollingNews.ie

Mr Ryan went missing in June 2011 and his body was found in a run-off tank on a farm owned by Ms Lowry and leased by the accused at Fawnagown, Tipperary in April 2013.

Clare O'Grady told Mr Humphries that she saw a silver van parked on a laneway that leads to her home on the morning that Mr Ryan went missing.

READ MORE: Latest: Backstop does not honour Theresa May's manifesto, says Sammy Wilson

She said she thought it unusual as she leaves for work at 6.45am and lives on a quiet country lane and had never before seen any vehicles there at that hour.

The van was parked in a gateway but with the rear sticking out onto the road so that she had to drive around it.

The trial has previously heard that the deceased drove a silver van which was found at a nearby woods the day he went missing.

Mary Ryan, the former wife of the deceased, told Mr Humphries that she split with Mr Ryan because they had grown apart.

Bobby Ryan

They were, she said, more like friends than husband and wife; they had different interests and the split was amicable.

When she heard that he was seeing Mary Lowry she was happy for him and told him: "I hope everything goes well for you."

READ MORE: Latest: No admissions for respite care due to strike action, says HSE

Johnny Lowry told Mr Humphries that when he found out his sister-in-law, who was widowed by his brother Martin, was seeing a new man he was happy for her.

His sister Mary Carey said she was also happy that Mary was seeing someone and sent her a text to wish her well.

Niall Quinn, a sub contractor at the quarry where Mr Ryan worked as a truck driver, described the deceased as punctual and a "perfect employee" who got on well with his colleagues and customers.

Before his disappearance he told Mr Humphries that Mr Ryan took the previous Friday off to travel to Bundoran. When he returned the following Monday, the witness felt Mr Ryan was in "good form".

When he failed to show up for work on Friday, June 3, Mr Quinn went to the deceased's house looking for him. He didn't find him and decided to take over Mr Ryan's truck driving duties for the day.

The trial continues this afternoon in front of Justice Eileen Creedon and a jury of six men and six women.


KEYWORDS

Court

Related Articles

College of Surgeons was entitled to refuse to accredit live plastic surgery event, Supreme Court rules

Cork man, 22, charged in relation to murder of his grandfather

Man who sought to undermine credibility of schoolgirl he abused loses appeal against conviction

Man accused of crushing toddler to death with car seat claims he was ‘framed’

More in this Section

Hiqa report finds fire safety risks not addressed at Cork nursing home

Single people make up majority of those seeking housing in East Cork

Two men arrested in connection with Wexford post office armed robbery

Gardaí investigating after thefts from 35 vehicles in Cork on Sunday


Lifestyle

This lingerie campaign stars a 59-year-old model who says: ‘It’s OK not to be perfect’

Ask a counsellor: ‘My children fight and argue so much – help!’

Move over, cacti: Are air plants set to take over as the new favourite houseplant?

Building on the Bauhaus’ legacy

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 02, 2019

    • 3
    • 5
    • 16
    • 30
    • 46
    • 47
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »