NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Abortion now legal in Ireland as President signs Bill into law

Thursday, December 20, 2018 - 04:33 PM

Abortion has become officially legal in Ireland after President Michael D Higgins signed the Bill into law today.

The Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Bill 2018 will allow access to abortion on request for up to 12 weeks and on restricted grounds beyond this from January 1.

More than 3,000 doctors were issued with clinical guidelines on abortion services yesterday.

GPs will be able to provide terminations via medication for women who are under nine weeks pregnant.

A woman will have three consultations with the doctor with a three-day delay between the first and second meeting.

READ MORE: Commission finds 1998 garda shooting of Ronan MacLochlainn in Wicklow was justified

Amnesty International welcomed the signing into law of the Bill, saying it was a "historical milestone" for Ireland.

“We welcome Ireland’s new abortion law as both a historical milestone for this country and an inspiration for millions of people globally," said Sorcha Tunney, Campaign Coordinator of It’s Time campaign for Amnesty International Ireland.

"Ireland’s abortion law was one of the most restrictive in the world, and today that is finally ending.”

“Today is also a day to reflect on where we have come from. For over 35 years, women and girls have been denied access to safe and legal abortion beyond when their life was at risk. Hundreds of thousands of women and girls were forced to travel, forced into secrecy and shame. They were gravely denied their human rights.

There are still significant flaws in the legislation that will create barriers to women accessing the care they need.

"We look forward to the full implementation of the Act but will be looking to engage with the Department of Health in its three-year review. We will continue our campaigning to make sure the law is human rights compliant, and that pregnant people are not prevented from accessing the healthcare they need,” Ms Tunney said.


KEYWORDS

AbortionLawHealth (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Bill 2018

Related Articles

Every county, bar two, has GPs willing to carry out abortions

Guidelines issued to GPs ahead of abortion laws coming into effect

Death threats won't stop Jodi Picoult taking on difficult subjects

Anti-abortion campaign returns to Scottish court over home terminations

More in this Section

Consider alternatives before calling ambulance, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service urge public

Number of sexual offences rise by 11.7%, CSO figures report

Belfast bouncing back from Primark fire as footfall figures soar

Supreme Court refuses to grant injunctions allowing elderly woman with dementia to be moved from nursing home to son's care


Lifestyle

As Naomi Campbell lands her first ever beauty campaign, a look back at her evolution

6 essential tips for safe winter road trips – at home or abroad

This is the one thing a nutrition expert would never do at Christmas

7 unusual Christmas desserts from around the world you should try

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 19, 2018

    • 1
    • 5
    • 19
    • 24
    • 27
    • 42
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »