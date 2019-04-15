NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

€8.6bn spent on Irish office property since 2013

The IFSC in Dublin.
Monday, April 15, 2019 - 06:56 AM

Almost €8.6bn has been spent on Irish office property since the start of 2013.

New Savills Ireland research shows over 1.4 million square metres of Dublin office space has traded.

This means almost 40% of the city's entire office stock has changed hands over the last six years.

Savills' Director of Research John McCartney says foreign companies are attracted to Dublin.

"With a global shift from goods to services, Dublin’s position on the western edge of Europe is no longer a barrier to trade," said Mr McCartney.

"Increasingly this, and other factors such as favourable demographics and the widespread use of English are attracting space-consuming technology companies to the city."

Mr McCartney added: "By any international comparison Ireland’s rate of job creation has been exceptional in recent years, and 30% of all the jobs created last year were Dublin office-based positions.

"This has generated enormous demand for office space in the capital and, although new buildings are emerging, supply has been unable to keep pace.

"As a result the vacancy rate has been pushed to a 20 year low. Inevitably this underpins rents and values."

READ MORE

Guinness maker to remove plastic from beer packaging

More on this topic

Trump puts trade rules under strain

Setting business pulses racing with a twist on tweed

Smart planning to keep finances in order

Cloud data firm looks abroad

More in this Section

€2m raised for Sean Cox's recovery following tribute match

Gardaí seek help in finding 14-year-old missing from Wicklow

Kerry District League's John O'Regan: John Delaney told me he's stepping down from FAI

Update: Man released without charge in investigation into fatal Tallaght shooting


Lifestyle

Perilous life cycle of salmon

Geese can handle a little drama in their day

Female robin will paint town red when her mate’s away

The Islands of Ireland: At liberty to roam on Abbey Island

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 13, 2019

    • 6
    • 7
    • 17
    • 24
    • 27
    • 44
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »