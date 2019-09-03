News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

€750k scanners to prevent drugs, weapons being smuggled into new mental health facility

€750k scanners to prevent drugs, weapons being smuggled into new mental health facility
File photo
By Darragh McDonagh
Tuesday, September 03, 2019 - 03:25 PM

The new National Forensic Mental Health facility will be equipped with 13 high-tech scanners at a cost of €750,000 to prevent drugs, weapons and other contraband being smuggled into serious offenders who have been deemed legally insane.

Four full-body scanners, five bag scanners, and five scanners for detecting drugs and explosives will be installed at entry points to the €140-million facility, which will replace the Central Mental Hospital next year.

The HSE is currently seeking tenders for the state-of-the-art scanners, which it has compared to the technology that features in airport security lobbies.

The full-body scanners will be able to pinpoint prohibited metal objects “on or in a person’s body”, according to the tender documents. These include guns, knives, lighters, keys, phones, razor blades, bullets and USBs.

The bag scanners, one of which will be designed for larger luggage, will also scan for these items and will be able to assist with the detection of explosives, the technical specifications state.

Four drug scanners will be able to detect illicit substances including cocaine, cannabis, opiates, benzodiazepines, and methamphetamines. They will also alert security staff to the presence of a broad range of explosives.

The total estimated cost of the security scanners is €750,000 excluding VAT.

The existing Central Mental Hospital in Dundrum has no such equipment, and relies on visual searches and hand-held metal detectors to prevent an inflow of contraband.

Despite the absence of such technology, the hospital has “a good track record” of stopping drugs and weapons from entering the facility, according to a HSE spokesperson.

“That said, there is always a risk present that such items can end up in the hospital by a number of routes and, as such, we need to ensure to the best of our ability that this does not happen,” they stated.

“Modern technology will greatly assist staff in maintaining a safe and therapeutic environment, which is our primary goal for staff, patients and visitors.”

The Central Mental Hospital detains and treats people who have committed offences but have been found not guilty by reason of insanity by the courts. Last year, 42% of the patients at the facility had been charged with or convicted of murder.

Other offences committed by patients included attempted abduction of a child, sexual assault, false imprisonment, and threats to set a Garda station alight, according to the annual report of the Mental Health (Criminal Law) Review Board.

The 130-bed National Forensic Mental Health facility in Portrane is expected to cost around €140 million, and is on course to become operational next year.

READ MORE

Two previous winners in running for Booker Prize; Kevin Barry misses out on shortlist

More on this topic

Small business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax billsSmall business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax bills

The Cheeky Girls open up about debts and struggles after rise to fameThe Cheeky Girls open up about debts and struggles after rise to fame

American coastguard boat washes up on Ireland’s west coastAmerican coastguard boat washes up on Ireland’s west coast

Muireann O'Connell nominated for two IMRO awards after being dropped by Today FMMuireann O'Connell nominated for two IMRO awards after being dropped by Today FM

Mental Health

More in this Section

Two previous winners in running for Booker Prize; Kevin Barry misses out on shortlistTwo previous winners in running for Booker Prize; Kevin Barry misses out on shortlist

Hiqa told Limerick nursing home to remove bolts from bedroom doorsHiqa told Limerick nursing home to remove bolts from bedroom doors

Cork residents to organise opposition to proposed 17-storey apartment blockCork residents to organise opposition to proposed 17-storey apartment block

TD who interrupted court proceedings had no right to speak for beef protesters, judge saysTD who interrupted court proceedings had no right to speak for beef protesters, judge says


Lifestyle

But Greece doesn’t count, says Luke Rix-Standing.6 countries proving Eastern Europe is an untapped tourism goldmine

Could picky eating be damaging your child’s long-term health? A dietitian explains when parents should be worried and what to do about it.Ask an expert: How to spot when your child’s fussy eating is dangerous

The 23-year-old actor consistently shows us what modern gender-fluid dressing looks like.How Timothée Chalamet is changing the game in menswear

Corn isn’t something we eat a huge amount of although every so often, one does get a craving for the almost honey-like sweetness of the little yellow kernels.Curranbinny Chefs: Cooking with corn

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »