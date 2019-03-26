NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

617 patients waiting for beds in hospitals around the country

Tuesday, March 26, 2019 - 12:02 PM

There are 617 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals this morning, according to the latest INMO's trolley watch figures.

The worst hit hospital is Cork University Hospital with 55 patients waiting on a bed.

The figures show 434 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 183 are on wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst-hit hospitals today are:

  • Cork University Hospital – 55
  • University Hospital Limerick – 51
  • South Tipperary General Hospital - 48

The figure is up from yesterday, where 530 patients were waiting on beds.

University Hospital Limerick was the worst hit hospital yesterday with 50 patients waiting on beds while there were 40 patients waiting for beds in South Tipperary General Hospital.

READ MORE

Inquiry at CUMH after mother of newborn baby found dead

More on this topic

Families urged to have donation conversation after 274 organ transplants carried out in 2018

Changes implemented to enable more people to access affordable healthcare

530 patients waiting for beds in hospitals around the country

Intoxication and psychiatric issues common in teen emergencies

KEYWORDS

HealthHospitals

More in this Section

Man arrested in connection with Strokestown incident released without charge

Divorce referendum to be finalised and set for May

Warning ahead of Labour Court recommendation

Church ban for man bailed on theft charges


Lifestyle

Soya, oat or almond? 4 of the most popular milk alternatives explained

This is how your menstrual cycle can help inform your workout

25 years on: Do you recall where you were when you heard the news of Kurt Cobain's death?

MOMMY DEAREST: The portrayal of Irish mothers on screen

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 23, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 23
    • 29
    • 42
    • 47
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »