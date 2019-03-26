617 patients waiting for beds in hospitals around the country

There are 617 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals this morning, according to the latest INMO's trolley watch figures.

The worst hit hospital is Cork University Hospital with 55 patients waiting on a bed.

The figures show 434 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 183 are on wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst-hit hospitals today are:

Cork University Hospital – 55

University Hospital Limerick – 51

South Tipperary General Hospital - 48

The figure is up from yesterday, where 530 patients were waiting on beds.

University Hospital Limerick was the worst hit hospital yesterday with 50 patients waiting on beds while there were 40 patients waiting for beds in South Tipperary General Hospital.