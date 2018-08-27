Home»Breaking News»ireland

5,000 patients exposed to superbug

Monday, August 27, 2018 - 08:27 AM

Up to 5,000 patients are to be informed that they have been exposed to a dangerous superbug.

CPE is an antibiotic-resistant bacteria which is harmless when in the gut, but is fatal in up to 50% of cases when it gets into a person's bloodstream.

The HSE is making plans to contact in-patients who came into contact with people who had CPE during their hospital stay.

Stephen McMahon of the Irish Patients' Association says it is very difficult to treat.

"This is a superbug because it is very difficult to find an antibiotic that will actually kill it off and it creates other problems in the health system as well as having a huge mortality impact on patient's lives," said Mr McMahon.

"But also, when the hospital tries to decontaminate it, you can't simply carry out the contaminated items through the hospitals."

Mr McMahon says there are questions to answer over how the HSE and its expert group are dealing with the issue.

"There's also the issue too that the meetings were supposed to be held every fortnight or weekly but we find that on June 14 they say that the next meeting was to be on June 28 and this hasn't been held and we need to know why this is considering the sheer importance of having this national campaign to deal with the issue."

Digital Desk


Related Articles

Weight-loss drug could be ‘holy grail’ in fight against obesity

Cardiovascular disease link to forehead wrinkles, say researchers

Effects of alcohol still present day after heavy drinking session – study

Could garlic be the answer to beating antibiotic resistance?

More in this Section

Tánaiste: Rees-Mogg ‘ill-informed’ after suggesting Troubles model for Irish border

Papal visit sights and sounds: Early crowds brave the rain in Knock

Papal visit latest: Pope Francis to visit Knock Shrine

In Pictures: The Pope's first day in Ireland


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 25, 2018

    • 4
    • 9
    • 16
    • 17
    • 21
    • 41
    • 36

Full Lotto draw results »