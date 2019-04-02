€5 million package needed for education of homeless children, FF say

With more than 4,000 children now living in emergency accommodation, the Government has been told to agree a €5 million package to support, feed and care for homeless pupils in schools.

The demand came from Fianna Fáil which has launched a Dail private members motion, demanding guidelines for schools on how to support homeless pupils.

Education spokesman Thomas Byrne, outlining the opposition project, said: “Every child has a right to education. There is no policy in place to deal with this.”

He said it was estimated that some 27% of schools had experience of child homelessness. Furthermore, the Children's Rights Alliance is backing the Dail motion.

Party colleague Fiona O'Loughlin said there was anecdotal evidence from teachers of children having to get up at 5.30am to travel long distances to schools or of pupils not having proper breakfasts or lunches.

More home school liaison officers are needed, as well as cross-department support for a plan to help homeless pupils in schools, she added.

Outlining problems by pupils living in emergency accommodation, Mr Byrne also said: "Children cannot be expected to focus on their homework when they are oftentimes sharing a small space with a number of people. Teachers have reported children falling asleep in class and coming to school in uniforms which are dirty due to a lack of washing facilities.

This is doing untold damage to their psychological well-being.

“This motion calls on the Government to immediately collect information on the prevalence of children experiencing homelessness who do not have access to additional supports provided by the Department of Education and Skills and urges the Government to establish a €5 million initial ring-fenced fund for schools to provide for the needs of children experiencing homelessness.”

A spokesman for Education Minister Joe McHugh said the Dail motion would not be opposed. However, there is no specific agreement to implement the €5m package, to agree any new guidelines or appoint any new liaison officers. The spokesman added: “The department will consider all the aspects of the motion.”