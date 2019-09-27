News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
€4m worth of drugs seized in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, September 27, 2019 - 10:04 PM

€4m worth of drugs has been seized in Dublin this evening.

The heroin and cocaine was recovered during two searches in the Clondalkin and Ballyfermot areas.

The raids involved the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

A statement read: "Gardaí from the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau carried out two searches in the Clondalkin and Ballyfermot areas of Dublin this evening, Friday September 27 2019.

"During the course of the searches, heroin and cocaine (subject to analysis) was seized with an estimated street value of €4m."

Gardaí said two men have been arrested and are currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 – Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

