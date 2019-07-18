€400m stretch of Wexford motorway to be officially opened today

The Taoiseach will officially open a €400m stretch of motorway in Wexford today.

The 39km section of the M11 goes from Gorey to Enniscorthy, which will be now be bypassed.

6,000 vehicles a day will now avoid the town.

Wexford County Council cathaoirleach Michael Sheehan says it's a vital piece of infrastructure:

"It's a crucial project for the south-east and the country as a whole.

"Technically it's a Gorey to Enniscorthy PPP (public–private partnership) extension of the M11," he added

"The journey time from Wexford to Dublin will be half and hour and up to 15 minutes less during peak times."

The N25 New Ross Bypass is approximately 14 km in length and includes what will be the longest bridge in Ireland, extending 900m over the River Barrow to the south of New Ross, according to the TII/