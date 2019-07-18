News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

€400m stretch of Wexford motorway to be officially opened today

€400m stretch of Wexford motorway to be officially opened today
File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 06:55 AM

The Taoiseach will officially open a €400m stretch of motorway in Wexford today.

The 39km section of the M11 goes from Gorey to Enniscorthy, which will be now be bypassed.

6,000 vehicles a day will now avoid the town.

Wexford County Council cathaoirleach Michael Sheehan says it's a vital piece of infrastructure:

"It's a crucial project for the south-east and the country as a whole.

"Technically it's a Gorey to Enniscorthy PPP (public–private partnership) extension of the M11," he added

"The journey time from Wexford to Dublin will be half and hour and up to 15 minutes less during peak times."

The N25 New Ross Bypass is approximately 14 km in length and includes what will be the longest bridge in Ireland, extending 900m over the River Barrow to the south of New Ross, according to the TII/

READ MORE

Group claims tax cut will cost State €2.3bn per year

More on this topic

Permanent cameras to be installed in Dublin to combat breaking red lightsPermanent cameras to be installed in Dublin to combat breaking red lights

Dublin drivers travel at slowest city centre speeds in the worldDublin drivers travel at slowest city centre speeds in the world

Urgent: Unclog our roads - City streets gridlockedUrgent: Unclog our roads - City streets gridlocked

Dublin City Council to extend plan to decrease van deliveriesDublin City Council to extend plan to decrease van deliveries

WexfordMotorwayTrafficTOPIC: Traffic changes

More in this Section

Micheál Martin calls for new Department of Higher Education and ResearchMicheál Martin calls for new Department of Higher Education and Research

Government set to oppose EU daylight saving time plansGovernment set to oppose EU daylight saving time plans

Court hears man threatened to kill garda and her husband and made 'offensive' phonecalls to four othersCourt hears man threatened to kill garda and her husband and made 'offensive' phonecalls to four others

More than 50% of Irish people admit to wasting waterMore than 50% of Irish people admit to wasting water


Lifestyle

Christy Collard and Robin O’Donovan are parents to six children, but sustainability is still a cornerstone of their busy lives in west Cork.The family that composts together stays together

Ron Howard was happy to let the spirit of Luciano Pavarotti shine through in his documentary on the great tenor, writes Laura Harding.Hitting the right note with new Luciano Pavarotti documentary

Prevention is so much better than cure, says Fiann Ó Nualláin, who offers gardeners timely advice on guarding face and body against those potentially damaging ultra-violet rays this season and beyond.Gardening: Be skincare-savvy for summer

It's never been more important to choose flowers and trees according to their environmental needs, says Peter DowdallIn these times of climate change, choose plants to weather all conditions

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

  • 7
  • 20
  • 28
  • 29
  • 42
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »