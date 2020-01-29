News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

€400,000 for girl, 6, over shoulder injury allegedly suffered at birth

€400,000 for girl, 6, over shoulder injury allegedly suffered at birth
By Ann O'Loughlin
Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - 01:18 PM

A six-year-old girl who it was claimed suffered a shoulder injury at birth has settled her High Court action against the National Maternity Hospital for €400,000.

Counsel for Alice Hayes, Dr John O’Mahony SC with Doireann O’Mahony BL told the court it was their case when the baby was delivered by junior doctors excessive traction was allegedly applied.

The settlement was without admission of liability.

Alice Hayes from Anglesea Avenue, Blackrock, Dublin had through her mother Norah McNulty sued The National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street, Dublin over the antenatal care provided in the lead-up to her birth, the management of her mother’s labour and her own birth on September 8, 2013.

It was claimed she suffered a brachial plexus injury to her left shoulder and now has a shoulder condition known as Erb’s Palsy.

It was further claimed that during the labour an alleged incorrect determination was made of the position of the baby.

Excessive downward traction it was alleged was applied to the baby’s head and as a result it was claimed the baby suffered brachial plexus injury. Further efforts should have been made to overcome the shoulder dystocia it was claimed instead of taking the action of applying traction.

There was it was further claimed an alleged failure to exercise the competence, diligence, care, and judgement to be expected in the provision of antenatal care in the lead-up to Alice’s birth and in the management of the labour and delivery.

If Alice’s mother, it was claimed had been appropriately advised on the options for delivery in respect of the birth of her daughter and on the risks or benefits associated with the different options for delivery, she would have elected for a Caesarean section.

The claims were denied and the court heard the settlement is without an admission of liability.

Dr O’Mahony told the court Alice is doing well under the care of very supportive parents.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Kevin Cross said it was a very good settlement and he wished Alice well for the future.

READ MORE

Implementation of gambling regulator crux of Fianna Fáil’s approach to issue being 'tackled'

More on this topic

Injunction restrains gardaí interviewing boy, 14, over alleged sexual contact with 12-year-oldInjunction restrains gardaí interviewing boy, 14, over alleged sexual contact with 12-year-old

Judge tells jury in Garda Adrian Donohoe murder trial to 'put emotion and human sympathy aside'Judge tells jury in Garda Adrian Donohoe murder trial to 'put emotion and human sympathy aside'

Martial arts instructor jailed for one-punch killing of passerby in DublinMartial arts instructor jailed for one-punch killing of passerby in Dublin

Cork woman in court on €1,500 drug chargeCork woman in court on €1,500 drug charge


Court caseTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Expert says Ireland experiencing a hidden allergy health crisisExpert says Ireland experiencing a hidden allergy health crisis

Howlin denies party has changed stance on discussing coalition with Sinn FéinHowlin denies party has changed stance on discussing coalition with Sinn Féin

'There will be blood on HSE’s hands' if West Cork hospital services are downgraded, public meeting told'There will be blood on HSE’s hands' if West Cork hospital services are downgraded, public meeting told

Author warns of wave of unfriendliness descending on Irish peopleAuthor warns of wave of unfriendliness descending on Irish people


Lifestyle

The duo are hosting a new Netflix competition show, putting designers through their paces.Next In Fashion: Why Alexa Chung and Tan France are style icons

Fresh water no filter: #instagood.The 10 most Instagrammed lakes in the world

A stay at tranquil hideaway The Residence is an indulgent way to unwind, rest and recuperate, says Sophie Goodall.Why this luxurious Turkish resort is the ultimate sanctuary for wellness and relaxation

The benefits of cutting down on booze can last way beyond the new year. Lauren Taylor finds out more about strategies to help make the change stick.Beyond Dry January: Is it time to reassess our relationship with alcohol in the longer term?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »