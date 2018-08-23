40% of those taking methadone are on it for 10 years

Four out of ten people on methadone, the legal substitute for heroin addiction, have been on the drug for at least 10 years.

That is according to HSE data, provided to Fianna Fáil TD John Curran, which shows that of the 10,316 people on methadone in the country, 4,069 have been taking it for a decade or more.

A total of 6,262 (60%) have been in receipt of the substance for more than five years. The Dublin Mid-West TD said this indicated an increase of 494 people on 2016.

He expressed concern regarding the lack of integrated care plans in place to support those on methadone for prolonged periods of time to rehabilitate and recover from drug dependence.

“Methadone is the most common treatment for heroin addiction in Ireland but there is often a misconception that it is a suitable long-term treatment,” he said.

Mr Curran said while it may be a “less dangerous alternative”, it is a synthetic opioid that could be harmful when abused.

Health Research Board figures show methadone was implicated in a quarter of overdoses in 2015.

Mr Curran said that some 71 teenagers have entered methadone substitution programmes since 2016.

“Over time methadone appears to have become a means of controlling criminality rather than the bridge away from addiction that it was once intended to be.”

He said there are “serious ethical questions” regarding the prolonged supply of methadone without patient care plans and that the State has an “absolute obligation” in this area. He called on the Government to review it.

His comments follow similar concerns raised by Tony Geoghegan, who is retiring as head of Merchants Quay Ireland next month, after almost 30 years at the drugs and homelessness charity.

In an interview with the Irish Examiner last week, Mr Geoghegan called for a major review of the methadone programme, given the huge numbers on it for more than ten years.

He questioned the care plans given to those on methadone and what efforts are made to help them get off the drug and get their lives back together.

“From a medical view, retention and treatment is a success,” said Mr Geoghegan. “I do recognise that, but I think this is more about economics instead of investing in people.”