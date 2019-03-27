40 ‘credible’ concerns raised to Tusla against foster carers

There were 40 substantiated child protection and welfare concerns made against foster carers last year, Tusla, the child and family agency, has said. Tusla said the figure, provided in response to a Freedom of Information request, is based on cases where there was “credible evidence, on the balance of probabilities, to support the allegation”.

The Irish Foster Care Association (IFCA) said there is a need for more link social workers to help foster carers and social workers support children and it is expected to raise these issues when it appears before an Oireachtas Committee tomorrow. The figure of 40 child protection and welfare concerns as defined by Children First legislation is higher than in previous years when similar information was sought, but represents a tiny proportion of the approximately 5,550 children in foster care in Ireland.

No further detail was provided as to the nature of the alleged concerns or whether there was any subsequent Garda investigation, but a Tusla spokesperson said: “A founded allegation is one that is substantiated — substantiation denotes Tusla’s official decision about the validity of abuse allegations ie founded or unfounded. The standard of proof required is the civil law standard of ‘on the balance of probabilities’.

“In these cases, where an investigation into an allegation of child abuse [sexual, physical, emotional, neglect] is made, the social work team assessing the claim believe there is credible evidence, on the balance of probabilities, to support the allegation.

“Such allegations are comprehensively investigated by local Tusla social work teams, and reported to the local foster care committee responsible for the approval of foster carers. An appropriate decision is then taken as to whether a child is removed from care or allowed to stay with the family, according to what it is in the best interests of the child.”

The IFCA said it was aware that an updated policy for managing concerns and allegations of abuse or neglect against foster carers will be published shortly, replacing an interim protocol in place since April 2017.

The IFCA is due before the Joint Committee on Children and Youth Affairs tomorrow and will also raise concerns over the recruitment and retention of social workers.