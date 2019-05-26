NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

24-hour bus services to operate in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, May 26, 2019 - 11:19 AM

24-hour bus services are to be rolled out in Dublin following a successful scheme on a route in Cork City last year.

The 41 route from Swords is expected to be the city's first 24-hour service with more to be extended across the city

The news was confirmed to the Sunday Independent by CEO of the National Transport Authority Anne Graham.

She says the 41 route service will be useful for people who work in the airport at times where there isn't public transport.

The NTA is still working on plans for other 24-hour services across the city.

In Cork, the buses run every hour after midnight and so far there have been no reports of anti-social behaviour.

It hoped the first route will be launched in Dublin by the end of the year.

