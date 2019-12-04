News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

23 people deported from Ireland this morning in Frontex operation

23 people deported from Ireland this morning in Frontex operation
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, December 04, 2019 - 06:02 PM

Twenty three people who had been served with Deportation Orders were removed from the State this morning.

The deportation was part of an Irish-led Frontex operation, which is the EU Border and Coast Guard Agency, in cooperation with Belguim and Iceland.

The 19 men and four women were Georgian and Albanian nationals. The flight left Dublin airport with planned stops in Tirana, Albania and Tbilisi, Georgia.

They were accompanied on the Frontex-cahrted flight by two medical staff and two Frontex monitors, as well as officers from the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB).

Enforced removals are carried out when the person has not removed themselves from the State or engaged with the International Office for Migration to avail of assisted voluntary return measures.

READ MORE

Man suing for injuries has case thrown out after taking part in 10km obstacle course

More on this topic

Keith Byrne hoping for extension to temporary halt of deportationKeith Byrne hoping for extension to temporary halt of deportation

DCU Union calling on Justice Minister to revoke deportation order of studentDCU Union calling on Justice Minister to revoke deportation order of student

Swedish student stops man’s deportation with protest on planeSwedish student stops man’s deportation with protest on plane

Filipino woman facing deportation after losing High Court challenge Filipino woman facing deportation after losing High Court challenge


TOPIC: Deportations

More in this Section

Vets point to 'copper deficiency' as cause of condition impacting Killarney's unique Red deerVets point to 'copper deficiency' as cause of condition impacting Killarney's unique Red deer

Ireland needs to increase efforts as environment is at 'tipping point'- reportIreland needs to increase efforts as environment is at 'tipping point'- report

Five arrested, 232 money mules identified in laundering investigationFive arrested, 232 money mules identified in laundering investigation

School principal breaks down in tears after winning case over dismissal decision School principal breaks down in tears after winning case over dismissal decision


Lifestyle

We experience the thrilling Rise Of The Resistance at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida before the ride opens officially to the public.10 things you need to know about the biggest Star Wars attraction in the galaxy

It has antibacterial and antioxidant properties – no wonder Winnie the Pooh loves it so much.This is how honey can be good for your whole body

The First Lady wore a bright yellow cape during a visit to Buckingham Palace.People are confused by Melania Trump’s love of capes

Every band needs a Bez. In fact, there's a case to be made that every workplace in the country could do with the Happy Mondays' vibes man.Happy Mondays rolled back the years on a cheery Tuesday in Cork

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »