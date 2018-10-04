140,000 Irish Water customers have excess chemical in supply

Environmentalists have welcomed Irish Water’s decision to write directly to 140,000 customers warning them of excess chemical in their drinking water.

Friends of the Irish Environment said it first formally complained to the European Commission of the utility’s failure to inform consumers of chemical ‘exceedances’ in 2011 after a database expert examined an EPA quality of water study.

Friends of the Irish Environment said while the EPA claimed 99.2% compliance with chemical standards, their analysis showed 598,951 consumers were being supplied with drinking water over the recommended World Health Organisation and European Commission’s recommended limits for trihalomethanes (THMs).

THMs are formed when organic matter, such as suspended peat sediment, are treated with chlorine at water treatment plants. THMs are harmful to human health and include known carcinogens like chloroform. They are ingested by drinking, but can be inhaled in the bath or shower, or when washing clothes and dishes.

Friends of the Irish Environment said its 2011 submission showed that 24 counties had supplies breaching EU and WHO THM limits, with 14 counties having supplies double the THM limit, and one water supply, Ring, in Co Waterford, recording THM levels nine times the WHO/EU limit.

Friends of the Irish Environment’s findings also prompted a warning from US environmentalist Erin Brockovitch that people had a right to know.

For various reasons, the European Commission didn’t begin an infringement case against Ireland until last July and it outlined what needed to be done. Irish Water previously contacted customers only if there was a problem with their drinking water that was likely to cause an immediate risk to health.

However, it announced yesterday it will write to 140,000 customers where the drinking water quality is not as good as it could be but remains safe to drink, and outlining what they are doing to improve the supply.

Houses and businesses in 16 counties on 55 water supply schemes will receive a detailed booklet outlining the issues with their water supply such as elevated THMs; inadequate barriers for cryptosporidium; poor turbidity removal; or the presence of low levels of pesticides.

Of those, 4,200 houses and businesses are in Cork, served by 10 public water supply schemes, including Mogeely and Ballyhooly, where cryptosporidium is an issue, and the supplies in Crookhaven, Drimoleague, Durrus, Glengarriff, Kealhill, Leap, Schull and Whiddy Island which have elevated THMs.

Friends of the Irish Environment director Tony Lowes, who lodged the 2011 complaint, said consumers have a right to know what is in their water so they can take the necessary measures to protect themselves.

“THMs are particularly volatile, and consumers, particularly pregnant women, should avoid showering or steamy kitchens. The advice to boil water to deal with other contaminations when the water contains high levels of THMs was of particular concern in these proceedings,” he said.

Irish Water’s operations lead Neil Smyth said that those getting the letters have access to drinking water that is safe to drink.