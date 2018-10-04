13,000 Section 39 health workers secure pay restoration deal

After a prolonged campaign, the country’s 13,000 Section 39 workers are to see their pay restored just as it has been reinstated for their counterparts in the HSE.

Section 39 employees are not public servants but their employers are grant-aided by the HSE to provide services mainly in the health and social services sectors. Traditionally, their pay has been linked to rates in the public service.

However, while they experienced the cuts implemented in the recession years, there was no sign of them, until now, securing the newly-agreed increases secured by trade unions for their public sector members.

Following negotiations which finished late on Tuesday night at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC), the unions have secured a deal which would see their members get up to €1,000 next April.

They would then get a further payment from October 1, 2020, equating to 50% of outstanding restoration due, followed by a final payment applying from October 1, 2021, equating to the remaining balance which would provide for 100% restoration from that date.

In her recommendation, Anna Perry, director of conciliation at the WRC, said it was recognised that some of the remaining Section 39 organisations were likely to have “pay restoration issues”.

She said a process to address those would be agreed and the parties would commence engagement on the issue during 2019.

“The chair notes the Department of Health and the HSE position that this pay restoration does not encompass future pay progression in Section 39 funded organisations,” she said.

“However, the chair also notes that the unions disagree with the Department of Health and HSE position on this issue and reserve the right to pursue this matter through the appropriate industrial relations machinery.”

Catherine Keogh and Ian McDonnell, officials with Fórsa trade union, said the proposals marked a successful conclusion to a very challenging process to achieve pay restoration for their members working in Section 39 agencies.

Siptu health division organiser Paul Bell said the proposals had the potential to provide members not only with money in their pocket “but a clear plan for Section 39 organisation workers to have their pay restored in a manner which corresponds to their counterparts directly employed by the HSE”.

“Siptu representatives will recommend the acceptance of these proposals as it is the best vehicle to achieve pay justice for all Section 39 workers,” he said.

“In the coming weeks, the proposals will go to ballot following a full consultation with members.”

Health Minister Simon Harris said it was “particularly positive” the deal was structured so that the lowest paid will see their pay restored the quickest.

“It appears that almost 90% of staff who saw their pay cut will see on average three-quarters of that pay reduction restored in 2019,” he added.