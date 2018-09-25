120 deer shot in Killarney as ‘significant’ cull goes on

By Anne Lucey

A “significant” cull of both the Killarney red deer, the country’s oldest, largest mammal, and the non-native sika, is taking place in the Killarney National Park.

Some 120 deer have been culled and the shooting is being carried out by National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) staff.

The Irish Deer Commission says sika deer, above, should be the focus of the cull, not red deer. Picture: Don MacMonagle

Deer numbers have to be kept at sustainable levels and culls may need to be carried out annually in Killarney, to protect woodland and other habitats, the NPWS said.

Calls have been growing for control of deer numbers, because of collisions with motorists, damage to farmland and gardens and to ancient woodland in the park. Earlier this year, a herd of sika were found starving on Inisfallen Island.

A census of deer, giving exact numbers of both species, is yet to be finalised.

However, the Irish Deer Commission has strongly criticised the current Killarney cull, branding it as “mass slaughter” and saying sika, rather than reds, should be the focus.

Large numbers of deer are being culled at night by shooting “randomly” into herds, said the commission, which advises the Government on deer management and deer conservation.

Random, night-time shooting brought stress on the herd and was a danger to motorists, too, said spokesman Damien Hannigan.

This approach causes stress to deer, and the herd will spread into new areas, crossing roads and bringing them into conflict with motorists,” he said. “The herd will also form large herds for protection — an example of this has been seen in recent days, where a herd in excess of 200 deer was seen in one area of the park.

Management of the unique Killarney red deer herd should be based on factual, scientific evidence and not a result of unqualified political pressure, said Mr Hannigan, and he called for a selective culling of the species, which has existed for 6,000 years in Killarney.

The commission was asking the minister to consider appointing part-time, voluntary rangers, with specific expertise in the management of deer. It also wanted a deer-management group in Kerry, made up of farmers, hunters, and conservationists, under the guidance of the NPWS. The NPWS has defended the cull, saying deer numbers are rising.