€108k for psychiatric nurse's injuries in fall and car crash

By Liam Heylin
Saturday, October 19, 2019 - 05:25 AM

A retired psychiatric nurse who was injured in a car crash four years ago and slipped in a supermarket a few months later was awarded over €100,000 in compensation yesterday.

Ms Justice Miriam O’Regan assessed damages at €20,000 in respect of the road traffic incident and over €88,000 in respect of the fall. This made a total award of over €108,000 to Mary Barry of Westcliffe,Ballincollig, Co Cork, at the High Court sitting in Cork.

Ms Justice O’Regan assessed several aspects of the plaintiff’s claims and her lawyers, Seán Lynch and John O’Mahony, asked for an opportunity to clarify all issues with John Lucey, for the defence.

It was agreed that €20,000 was the final figure plus costs in respect of the traffic incident on November 25, 2015, at the Kilumney roundabout near Ballincollig. Some €88,000 plus costs was the award in respect of a fall at Wilton Shopping Centre on March 2, 2016, believed to have been caused by yoghurt/ice cream on the floor.

The judge did not make any award in favour of the plaintiff’s claim for post-traumatic stress arising from the car crash, where it had been alleged she was unable to get out of her car for a period following the incident.

“Of total significance in my view is that she has indicated she could not get out of the car but evidence was given that she had gotten out of the car on two occasions prior to the arrival of gardaí. That was completely contrary to the evidence she has given,” Ms Justice O’Regan said yesterday in her judgment.

