100,000 flock to Cork for Ireland's largest maritime festival, SeaFest

More than 100,000 people are in Cork this weekend as Seafest gets underway in the city.

People from over 90 countries are expected in Cork City this weekend for what is Ireland's largest maritime festival.

The national festival celebrates Ireland's maritime heritage, with more than 100 free family friendly attractions taking place at the Port of Cork.

One of the many themes is how pollution is impacting on our seas and oceans. Dignitaries from over 30 countries will also attend as part of the event and Oceans Wealth Summit, including US Secretary of State John Kerry.

Among the attractions are vessel tours, film screenings, and interactive exhibitions as organiser Trish Murphy explains:

"You can pop down to the Marine Institute Wild Atlantic Theatre where you can learn all about storms with Evelyn Cusack. We also have talks and demonstrations with Doug Allan, a well known camera man who has filmed with David Attenborourgh and has gotten up close and personal with a lot of the wildlife that's in many of those shows and recordings."

Tánaiste Simon Coveney says the festival aims to showcase Cork and Ireland's achievements in climate protection and developing sustainable tourism.

"As part of SeaFest, towards the end of it we have an international ocean's conference which is very much linked to the work that we're doing in the UN.

"We have 30 countries that are going to be represented. They're predominantly small island developing states from the Caribbean, the Pacific, the African coast and from Asia. They're coming to Ireland at a very senior level- we have some presidents, some ministers."