10 arrested as part of an operation targeting illegal immigration and work permits

10 people have been arrested as part of an operation targeting illegal immigration and work permits.

It follows a number of searches over the past two months.

The searches were carried out by gardaí attached to the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) in conjunction with the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) and the Department of Social Protection.

One search was carried out on January 30 at the warehouse of an Asian food products supplier and a number of offices at a business park in west Dublin.

It was established this company was suspected of employing people in contravention of the Immigration and Employment Permits Legislation. It was also discovered a number of people were subject to deportation orders.

Six people were arrested as part of that operation, three of them appeared before Blanchardstown District Court.

During the search, Department of Social Protection officers suspended a number of payments, estimated to save the state €100,000.

On February 11, offices and a warehouse of a Meat Processing Company in Co Meath were searched.

A total of 19 individuals were discovered in contravention of either immigration or permit legislation.

Four people were arrested and charged under immigration legislation, a fifth person claimed asylum. And an additional 11 people will be deported.

A further three non-EU Nationals were interviewed due to possible work permit discrepancies.