News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

10 arrested as part of an operation targeting illegal immigration and work permits

10 arrested as part of an operation targeting illegal immigration and work permits
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, February 17, 2020 - 01:26 PM

10 people have been arrested as part of an operation targeting illegal immigration and work permits.

It follows a number of searches over the past two months.

The searches were carried out by gardaí attached to the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) in conjunction with the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) and the Department of Social Protection.

One search was carried out on January 30 at the warehouse of an Asian food products supplier and a number of offices at a business park in west Dublin.

It was established this company was suspected of employing people in contravention of the Immigration and Employment Permits Legislation. It was also discovered a number of people were subject to deportation orders.

Six people were arrested as part of that operation, three of them appeared before Blanchardstown District Court.

During the search, Department of Social Protection officers suspended a number of payments, estimated to save the state €100,000.

On February 11, offices and a warehouse of a Meat Processing Company in Co Meath were searched.

A total of 19 individuals were discovered in contravention of either immigration or permit legislation.

Four people were arrested and charged under immigration legislation, a fifth person claimed asylum. And an additional 11 people will be deported.

A further three non-EU Nationals were interviewed due to possible work permit discrepancies.

READ MORE

'You have no dignity': Cork family describe 'chaotic' experience after mother, 88, left on trolley

More on this topic

Two arrested in connection with November Dublin shootingTwo arrested in connection with November Dublin shooting

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man hurt in brawl following Dublin derbyGardaí appeal for witnesses after man hurt in brawl following Dublin derby

Gardaí seize 66 cloned credit cards in Dublin and arrest two menGardaí seize 66 cloned credit cards in Dublin and arrest two men

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following Longford shooting incidentGardaí appeal for witnesses following Longford shooting incident


TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

UN investigating treatment of Magdalene Laundry survivorUN investigating treatment of Magdalene Laundry survivor

Man jailed for 18 months for disposing of chainsaw his father used in murderMan jailed for 18 months for disposing of chainsaw his father used in murder

Students’ Union 'outraged' at NUI Galway rent hikeStudents’ Union 'outraged' at NUI Galway rent hike

Almost 600 on trolleys in Irish hospitalsAlmost 600 on trolleys in Irish hospitals


Lifestyle

When Marisa Murphy went to play as a teenager on Dinish Island, she could still see the flowers growing among the ruins in her grandmother’Islands of Ireland: Barely inhabitated Dinish became an industrial zone

MAC make-up artist Lucy Bridge shares her tips backstage at Roland Mouret.How to create the perfect matte red lip, according to a backstage beauty expert

New trends include chunky heeled boots, silver belts and lots of plaid from the British designer.Victoria Beckham got ‘rebellious’ for her new collection – as David and family watched on

When horses were shown photographs of angry human faces, their hearts speeded up.Jackass penguin talk is similar to humans

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »