Kevin Kilbane proposes to Dancing On Ice partner Brianne Delcourt after four months

Kevin Kilbane has proposed to his Dancing On Ice partner Brianne Delcourt after four months of dating.

The pair recently moved in together after being paired up on the ITV show in October.

The former Everton footballer, 42, got down on one knee and serenaded the ice-skater, 39, in a restaurant while a waiter presented her with dessert and an engagement ring.

Delcourt shared the moment on her Instagram page, saying: "He couldn’t have been more perfect."

“Are you serious?” she asked in the video, before saying yes to cheers from other customers in the restaurant.

In another post, she is seen showing off her engagement ring while Kilbane points at her hand.

“He was worth the wait,” she wrote.

“Kev, you’ve made me the happiest girl in the world. You’re my fairytale ending."

The couple, who were partnered on the ice skating dance show, were eliminated from Dancing On Ice last weekend.

The pair received their marching orders on Sunday night’s show following a skate-off against Ian “H” Watkins and his professional partner Matt Evers.

However, both agreed with hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that, having found each other on the ITV programme, they were not leaving as losers.

Willoughby suggested Kilbane was going home with “the ultimate prize” and he agreed, adding: “I didn’t even need to come on the show.

“As soon as we started, it’s been an incredible run.”

The former footballer said the couple had been hoping to remain in the competition until their birthdays, with Kilbane’s on February 1 and Delcourt’s on February 2.

“I’m delighted anyway, regardless of how it’s gone,” he added.

Schofield told Delcourt that she had won a prize in Kilbane, and she replied: “I did, I did. A life-changer.”

Kilbane, an Irish international, has played for English clubs Everton, West Bromwich Albion, Coventry City and Sunderland, has two daughters from his previous marriage, Elsie, 15, and Isla, 14.

Delcourt has three-year-old daughter Gracie from a previous relationship.

The Canadian skater has appeared on Dancing On Ice since 2010.

- with reporting by Press Association