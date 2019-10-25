‘He’s a pig’: Cork actress Sarah Greene opens up about her experience with Harvey Weinstein

Irish actress Sarah Greene has opened up about her experience with Harvey Weinstein.

The Corkonian told The Daily Telegraph that he expressed interested in making her “a star” and asked her to be in his films.

She initially met Weinstein at the 2014 Tony Awards where the producer promised to launch her career in Hollywood.

My money’s on you. Ima make you a star

He then attended one of Sarah’s performances of Caitlin in Jez Butterworth's Ferryman during its run on Broadway and had her tipped to win a Tony Award for the role.

Sarah is currently starring in Dublin Murders

"We had dinner afterwards, just the two of us. He said: 'I want to put you in my films'. The next day, I had two scripts put in my hand" she said.

She went on to say that although he did not make any “inappropriate moves” towards her and she turned the roles down as she “knew what he was like”.

Harvey Weinstein is a horrible man. He's a pig. I don't want to be associated with him

she said.

“I made sure I wasn't ever in any hotel rooms with him. I was older than he thought I was. There's no story to tell”

Greene is set to appear in Lenny Abrahamson’s BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People.