News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Walsh Graphics signs €85,000 ERP contract with OSSM Cloud Solutions

Walsh Graphics signs €85,000 ERP contract with OSSM Cloud Solutions
By Joe Dermody
Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 03:17 PM

Digital and signage firm Walsh Graphics in Little Island, Cork, has introduced a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution as part of its plans to grow the business by 20% over the coming three years.

Walsh Graphics has signed an €85,000 deal with OSSM Cloud Solutions to simplify its sales, stock, accounts and e-commerce processes. This will boost staff efficiency and client services at Walsh Graphics, a family-run firm has evolved from a startup 25 years ago to a €5m company today.

Michael Walsh, founder and MD, said:

OSSM Cloud’s solution is providing our sales team with real-time access to customer orders, stock levels and a platform to manage their pipeline, allowing them to be proactive instead of reactive.

"These capabilities are enabling us to focus on scaling the business and achieving our growth plans.

“Our website is hugely important to our overall sales and the capability to include customer relationship management and marketing elements was a key factor in our decision to choose the NetSuite solution.

"It is reassuring for the whole team to know we have an easy-to-use system in place that can scale to our needs and futureproof our business.”

READ MORE

Snapchat reveals improved user numbers and revenue rise

More on this topic

IFA seeks progressive budget that supports farmers' sustainability effortsIFA seeks progressive budget that supports farmers' sustainability efforts

Cutting suckler herd would help greenhouse gas mitigation in agri sectorCutting suckler herd would help greenhouse gas mitigation in agri sector

Irish author Kevin Barry congratulated for making Booker Prize longlistIrish author Kevin Barry congratulated for making Booker Prize longlist

Five men arrested and drugs, cash and property seized in Co ClareFive men arrested and drugs, cash and property seized in Co Clare

More in this Section

Bank of Ireland announces fee-free debit transactions outside Eurozone this summerBank of Ireland announces fee-free debit transactions outside Eurozone this summer

Drinagh Co-op chairman elevated to Carbery Group chairDrinagh Co-op chairman elevated to Carbery Group chair

First of three strikes by Heathrow workers called off after new pay offerFirst of three strikes by Heathrow workers called off after new pay offer

Mortgage approvals to UK home buyers pick up ahead of ‘Brexit showdown’Mortgage approvals to UK home buyers pick up ahead of ‘Brexit showdown’


Lifestyle

He's one of the most successful cyclists of the 1980s and is regarded as one of the greatest classics riders.The Shape I'm In: Getting in gear with Seán Kelly

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »