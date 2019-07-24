Walsh Graphics signs €85,000 ERP contract with OSSM Cloud Solutions

Digital and signage firm Walsh Graphics in Little Island, Cork, has introduced a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution as part of its plans to grow the business by 20% over the coming three years.

Walsh Graphics has signed an €85,000 deal with OSSM Cloud Solutions to simplify its sales, stock, accounts and e-commerce processes. This will boost staff efficiency and client services at Walsh Graphics, a family-run firm has evolved from a startup 25 years ago to a €5m company today.

Michael Walsh, founder and MD, said:

OSSM Cloud’s solution is providing our sales team with real-time access to customer orders, stock levels and a platform to manage their pipeline, allowing them to be proactive instead of reactive.

"These capabilities are enabling us to focus on scaling the business and achieving our growth plans.

“Our website is hugely important to our overall sales and the capability to include customer relationship management and marketing elements was a key factor in our decision to choose the NetSuite solution.

"It is reassuring for the whole team to know we have an easy-to-use system in place that can scale to our needs and futureproof our business.”