UCC to host marine economy event

By Joe Dermody
Friday, April 26, 2019 - 03:00 PM

MaREI marine research institute, in UCC, is hosting an event entitled ‘Collaboration Opportunities for a Thriving Maritime Economy’ on Thursday, May 2, in the UCC Centre for Executive Education, 1 Lapps Quay, Cork.

This event looks at opportunities to collaborate and opportunities to drive business development, and is being facilitated by Marc Sedam, associate vice provost for innovation and new ventures and managing director of UNHInnovation.

Marc’s philosophy is to get good research and technology out of higher-level institutions and into business to drive success.

As well as the industry leaders present, there will be other industry organisations (it@cork, EnergyCork, Financial Services Forum, Cork Chamber, Cyber Ireland), key support agencies (Enterprise Ireland, ESA BIC, IMDO, InterTrade Ireland, Enterprise Europe Network, LEO’s), the academic and research communities from UCC, CIT, and beyond (CUBS, Tyndall, Insight, VLINC, Confirm, MaREI, NMCI, Halpin), and maritime and technology start-ups.

This will be the first in a series of high-profile events focused on maritime heritage and the maritime economy to be hosted in Cork, including Seafest (seafest.ie), the Cork Harbour Festival (corkharbourfestival.com), and then Our Ocean Wealth Summit.

