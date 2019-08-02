Two senior appointments at ‘Irish Examiner’ group

The Irish Examiner’s media group has made two key appointments as part of its drive to develop new and exciting content for its print and online readers.

Tom Fitzpatrick, currently editor of Emap’s Construction News in London, has been appointed as head of editorial development.

Joe Dermody, Grapevine columnist and previously commercial supplements editor, has been promoted to the new role of digital content studio editor.

Tom Fitzpatrick is due to take up his new role on August 26, once he has returned to Ireland from his current position. Tom began his career with the Evening Echo, where he worked as a reporter between 2007 and 2010.

Tom Fitzpatrick

He moved to London in 2011 and joined Emap’s Construction News where he held roles including news editor and digital editor before becoming its editor in 2017.

Under his leadership, it was named International Building Press magazine of the year last year, primarily for its investigations into UK building giant Carillion’s collapse and the industry’s approach to diversity and mental health.

Tom was also a trustee of the UK Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity for the last three years.

Tom will be responsible for driving and delivering editorial development and innovation across the Irish Examiner and related websites.

He will help lead and oversee the integration of a multi-platform newsroom, using new technology and processes to enable the Irish Examiner’s continued growth.

Tom said: “I’m proud to be joining the Irish Examiner at an exciting time for the title and its staff.

The Irish media continues to face scrutiny in challenging times, but Irish Examiner journalists deliver brilliant, challenging and in-depth content that I enjoyed as a reader and look forward to helping steer.

“The recent Cork on the Rise launch was another example of how the Irish Examiner is the primary national voice for the people of Munster and a must-read for its people and businesses.”

Joe Dermody brings 25 years of experience within the Examiner group, notably as features editor, commercial supplements editor, reporting on business and agri-business and as a trainer.

He joined the paper in 1994, having reported on a freelance basis for national radio and print media outlets.

Joe Dermody

In his new role, Joe will manage content in print and online in partnership with the Irish Examiner’s commercial clients, both in print and online.

The new digital content studio will assist clients of the Irish Examiner, The Echo and the other members of the Landmark Media group to tell their stories and promote their brands to audiences across all media and online platforms.

Joe said: “The media industry is rapidly evolving and the brands in our group are all determined to bring their proud journalistic expertise and experience to readers, viewers and listeners via all available media channels.

I have always worked closely to help companies tell their stories in the most reader-friendly way possible.

"Our new digital content studio means that we will now use text, audio and video to tell those stories, and to promote our partners across all platforms.”