Two banks to sell off over 1,000 ATMs

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, January 27, 2020 - 09:32 AM

Two of the country's banks are selling off many of their ATMs.

The move is raising concerns there will be a hike in fees as a result.

Just over 1,000 ATMs are being sold by two of the country's largest banks, according to the Irish Independent.

Bank of Ireland is trying to sell off 700 and AIB is looking to sell off 375.

They are mostly based in retail outlets and represent a quarter of all cash machines in the country.

There are concerns now that rural areas will lose out with consumer groups warning companies that own ATMs independently of banks are likely to impose charges to use them.

This would be on top of existing banking fees for withdrawing cash from the ATM.

