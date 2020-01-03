News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Tullow Oil crisis deepens as shares fall further on disappointing drilling results

Tullow Oil crisis deepens as shares fall further on disappointing drilling results
By Geoff Percival
Friday, January 03, 2020 - 05:45 AM

Tullow Oil shares suffered a fresh crash — falling by as much as 20% — after it said its latest oil find is smaller than expected.

It is the third such hammer blow for the stock in less than a month, after the Irish-founded exploration company cut its production outlook, suspended dividend payments, and parted company with its CEO and exploration director.

December’s meltdown led to Tullow’s acting chief, Dorothy Thompson, saying the company is effectively open to takeover offers at the proper price.

The latest share fall — the stock pared some of the losses, but still closed down nearly 7% — followed Tullow saying its first oil discovery of the new year found a smaller-than-expected reservoir, at the Carapa-1 well in Guyana.

“Expectations were high going into this. There will be a level of disappointment about the size,” said BMO Capital Markets analyst David Round.

The viability of Tullow’s assets in the South American country was already in doubt, with the company saying, last month, that early results from wells, there, had missed expectations.

However, Tullow’s chief operating officer, Mark MacFarlane, said that the company was “encouraged” to find good-quality oil at the latest well, despite it not being commercial.

Mr MacFarlane called the Carapa-1 result “an important exploration outcome” with “positive implications” for Tullow’s two blocks in Guyana.

“In valuation terms, we do not think there is any value for Guyana — or, in fact, any exploration activity — in the current share price,” said Davy analyst Job Langbroek.

“Our current valuation of core assets, at $60 per barrel, is 144p per share. This suggests Tullow is trading at just 40% of its core assets, assuming a long-term, $60-per-barrel oil price is appropriate,” he said.

READ MORE

Mortgage approvals increase slightly

More on this topic

David Horgan: Irish oil exploration ban remains contradictory and illogicalDavid Horgan: Irish oil exploration ban remains contradictory and illogical

Saudi Aramco reaches landmark $2 trillion in second day of tradingSaudi Aramco reaches landmark $2 trillion in second day of trading

Saudi Aramco oil firm starts trading after record €23bn IPOSaudi Aramco oil firm starts trading after record €23bn IPO

Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco valued at 1.7 trillion dollars in IPOSaudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco valued at 1.7 trillion dollars in IPO

TOPIC: Oil prices

More in this Section

Fallon & Byrne closes Rathmine branchFallon & Byrne closes Rathmine branch

Lebanon receives Interpol-issued wanted notice for ex-Nissan chief Carlos GhosnLebanon receives Interpol-issued wanted notice for ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn

2019 new car registrations down but EV sales almost triple2019 new car registrations down but EV sales almost triple

IAPF: Rise in state pension age to 67 'highly concerning and demeaning' for Ireland's older populationIAPF: Rise in state pension age to 67 "highly concerning and demeaning" for Ireland's older population


Lifestyle

The National Library currently has an exhibition of incredible photographs from the War of Independence era, writes Marjorie Brennan.A window on troubled times of the War of Independence era

It's time for the dreaded New Year’s Resolutions. And this year it’s a bonus round of New Decade Resolutions.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: New Decade Resolutions to instil a growth mindset in students

Sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: The poor ‘Mam’ collapsed when she saw me, she didn’t realise how much I earn from private patients

In addition to a near-45-year-long career performing together, Penn and Teller are deeply serious scholars of magic’s history and technique, writes Brett Martin.Penn and Teller offer an alternative kind of magic

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 01, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 23
  • 30
  • 42
  • 47
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »