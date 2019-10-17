TTM health staff recruitment firm in €2.3m profit

TTM Healthcare, a healthcare recruitment firm led by former Irish boxing international Brian Crowley, is boxing clever as pre-tax profits last year increased by 27% to almost €2.3m.

New accounts filed by TTM Healthcare Ltd also show that the company’s revenues increased by 31% to €83.53m.

That figure compares to €63.63m for a prior 11-month period in 2017.

The directors state that the annualised increase in revenues is 20%.

The report states that the firm’s recruitment division supports 1,500 healthcare professionals to find permanent work and 3,500 to find temporary work each year.

Mr Crowley is a former EY Entrepreneur of the Year finalist.

The Ennis man established the firm in 2008, at the age of 25, and the business has enjoyed strong growth.

The group has its head office in Ennis and also operates offices in Dublin, Cork, London and Manchester.

Turnover and gross margin increased across all divisions in the group due to increases in the number of locum employees in employment, the number of permanent placements made, and the continued investment and growth in the advance homecare and social care divisions.

The company’s operating profit last year increased by 17% to €2.69m after paying interest charges of €400,536.

The firm recorded post-tax profits of €1.94m after paying corporation tax of €346,246.

Numbers employed by the business last year increased from 1,453 to 1,792 and staff costs totalled €74m. Directors’ pay totalled €188,005.