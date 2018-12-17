Tralee in Brexit-related jobs boost

A UK pharmaceutical firm has said Brexit was a factor in its decision to create a European base in Tralee with 100 jobs.

Bedford-headquartered Central Pharma said it would establish a contract packaging and supply centre at the IDA’s technology building in Tralee with the new jobs to be created over five years.

The contract packaging company, which services the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry, said the prospect of Brexit as well as proximity to Tralee IT had influenced its decision.

At this morning's announcement, Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland; Alwyn Smit, CEO, Centra Pharma; and Brendan Griffin, TD Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport with special responsibility for Tourism and Sport. Pic: Valerie O’Sullivan

Chief executive Alwyn Smit said: “Post Brexit, Ireland offers a stable environment from which to service our European customer base.

"Thanks to the investment that has been made in IT Tralee, there exists great resource potential here for us to tap into.

The fact that the site is adjacent to a University that has a STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) faculty played a major role in our decision to come here as did the availability of the property itself.

Meanwhile, the Tyndall National Institute will be lead or partner in four separate Government-funded projects involving smart wearables, blockchain, medical technology and photonics, which involves harnessing light.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said the so-called disruptive technology projects, which are part of the Project Ireland 2040 plan, “ensures that Ireland is highly competitive and securing jobs for the future”.

One of the projects will look at using wearables to enhance medical monitoring for the heart, breathing, infection and sports recovery.