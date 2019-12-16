News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Tom Fitzpatrick appointed as Editor of Irish Examiner

Tom Fitzpatrick appointed as Editor of Irish Examiner
The new Editor of the Irish Examiner, Tom Fitzpatrick
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, December 16, 2019 - 04:20 PM

The Irish Examiner has appointed Tom Fitzpatrick as Editor.

The Cork man who began his began his career with the Evening Echo in 2007 will succeed Allan Prosser as Editor.

Announcing the news today the Managing Director of the Irish Times, Liam Kavanagh, said the company was delighted to announce the appointment.

"Tom is a native of Cork and began his career with the Evening Echo in 2007. He joined Emap’s Construction News, based in London in 2011 where he took responsibility for digital strategy and was named News Editor in 2013, before being made Deputy Editor the following year. Tom was appointed Editor of Construction News in 2017.

"Tom joined the Irish Examiner Group in August as Head of Editorial Development. Tom assumes his new role on January 1."

Also paying tribute to outgoing Editor, Allan Prosser, Mr Kavanagh thanked him for his important contribution to the Irish Examiner and to the wider group.

"Allan has served in a variety of roles over a 16 year period and was appointed acting Editor in 2016 and Editor from July 2018. We wish Allan well in the next phase of his career."

READ MORE

Architect of French pension reform resigns as strikes drag on

Reacting to his appointment Mr Fitzpatrick said he was delighted and honoured to take on the role and said he looked forward to working with staff in meeting the challenges of the future.

"It is an honour to be named editor of the Irish Examiner. This newspaper and company have been a constant in my career to-date, from having my first article published as a work experience student to landing my first permanent job as a reporter with The Echo.

"It is a privilege to work with the talented journalists and staff here who provide the people of Munster and Ireland with trusted and authoritative journalism, day-in, day-out.

"I also want to thank Allan Prosser for his support. Allan has been a brilliant colleague and leader to staff here over the last 16 years. We wish him the very best."

READ MORE

21 businesses found to be in breach of advertising standards

More on this topic

Daily Mail owner buoyed by online growth amid sliding newspaper salesDaily Mail owner buoyed by online growth amid sliding newspaper sales

Daily Mail owner buys rival the i for nearly £50mDaily Mail owner buys rival the i for nearly £50m

Tributes paid to veteran British political journalist Chris Moncrieff who has died aged 88Tributes paid to veteran British political journalist Chris Moncrieff who has died aged 88

Ofcom decides against formal probe after Burley ’empty chairs’ Tory chairmanOfcom decides against formal probe after Burley ’empty chairs’ Tory chairman

Media NewsTom FitzptarickTOPIC: Media news

More in this Section

Dublin Airport preparing for busiest Christmas ever with 1.2 million passengers expectedDublin Airport preparing for busiest Christmas ever with 1.2 million passengers expected

Average price paid for motor insurance went up 62% in five year period Average price paid for motor insurance went up 62% in five year period

Thomas Cook collapse left €702m of holidays cancelledThomas Cook collapse left €702m of holidays cancelled

400 jobs to be created as Screwfix plans Irish expansion400 jobs to be created as Screwfix plans Irish expansion


Lifestyle

Growing up in Cork, Stephen Bradley dreamed of becoming an actor.This Much I Know: Writer and Director Stephen Bradley

Breathing apps have soared in popularity – here’s how to give it a go without your phone. By Abi Jackson.3 breathing exercises to reduce stress, anxiety and a racing mind

We hear a lot about the geese, ducks and swans that arrive here from colder climes for the winter, but much less about smaller birds that come here to escape harsher conditions in northern Europe.Keep an eye out for redwings this winter

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »