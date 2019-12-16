Tom Fitzpatrick appointed as Editor of Irish Examiner

The Irish Examiner has appointed Tom Fitzpatrick as Editor.

The Cork man who began his began his career with the Evening Echo in 2007 will succeed Allan Prosser as Editor.

Announcing the news today the Managing Director of the Irish Times, Liam Kavanagh, said the company was delighted to announce the appointment.

"Tom is a native of Cork and began his career with the Evening Echo in 2007. He joined Emap’s Construction News, based in London in 2011 where he took responsibility for digital strategy and was named News Editor in 2013, before being made Deputy Editor the following year. Tom was appointed Editor of Construction News in 2017.

"Tom joined the Irish Examiner Group in August as Head of Editorial Development. Tom assumes his new role on January 1."

Also paying tribute to outgoing Editor, Allan Prosser, Mr Kavanagh thanked him for his important contribution to the Irish Examiner and to the wider group.

"Allan has served in a variety of roles over a 16 year period and was appointed acting Editor in 2016 and Editor from July 2018. We wish Allan well in the next phase of his career."

Reacting to his appointment Mr Fitzpatrick said he was delighted and honoured to take on the role and said he looked forward to working with staff in meeting the challenges of the future.

"It is an honour to be named editor of the Irish Examiner. This newspaper and company have been a constant in my career to-date, from having my first article published as a work experience student to landing my first permanent job as a reporter with The Echo.

"It is a privilege to work with the talented journalists and staff here who provide the people of Munster and Ireland with trusted and authoritative journalism, day-in, day-out.

"I also want to thank Allan Prosser for his support. Allan has been a brilliant colleague and leader to staff here over the last 16 years. We wish him the very best."