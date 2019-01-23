NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Threat to 700 Limerick jobs lifted

Wednesday, January 23, 2019 - 06:00 AM
By Pádraig Hoare

Around 700 jobs at Aughinish Alumina in Limerick now appear to be fully secure after the US Treasury accepted concessions made by its owner to end sanctions imposed on it.

The Treasury said it was satisfied Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska had made provisions to relinquish control over a number of companies, including Rusal, the parent of Aughinish Alumina, near Askeaton.

In response to a New York Times investigation into Mr Deripaska’s future arrangements with Rusal, EN+, and ESE, the Treasury said the companies had provided it “with an unprecedented level of transparency into their dealings to ensure that Mr Deripaska does not reassert control”.

The investigation suggested the Treasury deal with Mr Deripaska was favourable to the oligarch after intense lobbying on his behalf by Washington insiders.

The Treasury defended the deal made, saying it would prevent Mr Deripaska from carrying out “illicit activities on behalf of the Kremlin”.

“Treasury will be vigilant in ensuring these commitments are met, and failure to comply will bring swift consequences, including the reimposition of sanctions,” it said.

Mr Deripaska had been targeted by the US administration over perceived close ties to the Kremlin, and companies linked to him had suffered in the fallout as sanctions were imposed last April.

The sanctions on the companies that led to Rusal’s shares plummeting last April and volatility in the metals markets are expected to be lifted imminently.

Aughinish Alumina has been described as one of Limerick’s best employers, supporting 700 jobs, with hundreds more indirectly tied to it.

As well as Aughinish, Rusal supplies about 6% of the world’s aluminium and operates mines, smelters, or refineries in locations including Guinea, Jamaica, and Russia.

READ MORE: ‘Nightflyers’ delivers tax credit for Troy Studios

The threat to the jobs had led to intense lobbying on behalf of the company by the Government, with Business Minister Heather Humphreys negotiating in Washington for their preservation.

Treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin said the sanctions were never intended to punish companies like Rusal, but to target Mr Deripaska.

US political figures on both sides of the political divide voiced their disapproval at ending the sanctions on the companies last week. The dissenters included more than 100 Republicans in the House of Representatives.


KEYWORDS

Aughinish AluminaLimerickUS TreasuryBusiness

Related Articles

Dixons’ Irish sales grow

Confidence growing over oil drill ban progress

Mistry family top Rich List again with net worth of €16.1bn

Central Bank vows Irish banks in good shape to face even hardest of Brexits

More in this Section

British Airways to give plane 1960s-era makeover to celebrate centenary

Donohoe nominates Philip Lane for ECB executive board

Investment in Internet of Things will ramp significantly in 2019

Google fined €50m under EU data privacy law


Lifestyle

The Meghan effect: Keep your sparkle, just buy less

The creative arm of Cork solicitor Catherine Kirwan

New cheap classic will be right within your gaming budget

Director Adam McKay's bizarre case of life imitating art following filming of Vice

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 33
    • 34
    • 37
    • 45
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »