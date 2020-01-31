News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
The revitalisation of Limerick's O'Connell street takes a step forward

By Alan Healy
Friday, January 31, 2020 - 03:48 PM

Plans to revitalise Limerick's main thoroughfare took a step forward this week.

Limerick City and County Council has published contract tender documents for the €9m first phase of the upgrade to O'Connell Street.

The project aims to breathe new life into the area for pedestrians and residents and redefine its role as a ‘destination’ within Limerick City.

The proposed works provide for the redistribution of space on a section of O’Connell Street between Denmark Street and Cecil Street.

The width of traffic lanes will be reduced to a maximum of three metres and one traffic lane will be converted to a bus lane. 

Thirty-eight car parking spaces are being removed to provide more space for pedestrians.

"This space will be adapted to provide wider footpaths, a northbound cycle lane, and additional public realm areas to include street furniture such as seating areas, trees, planting, bicycle stands, lighting, and water installations, all of which will contribute to the sense of place and make O'Connell Street a destination in and of itself as well as a transport link in the city centre," the tender documents state.

The second phase of the project encompasses the Georgian Core and will start at Cecil Street junction and stop at The Crescent.

Maria Donoghue, Architect with Limerick City and County Council said the O’Connell Street Revitalisation Project places pedestrians at the centre of their vision. 

"The street will be a designated ‘pedestrian priority’ area whereby pedestrians can move with more ease through the street, parking will be removed and footpaths widened and the speed limit will be reduced to 30km/hour."

"We want citizens, businesses and groups to take advantage of the enhanced public realm we are offering - O’Connell Street will become a destination, not a thoroughfare."

"With the wider footpaths, high-quality street furniture, reduced traffic volumes and enhanced landscaping, this will become a more comfortable environment for Limerick’s citizens and visitors to animate this new backdrop with the vibrancy we want it to facilitate, and participate in urban life such as on-street cafes and outdoor exhibitions or performances.”

Also this week Limerick city and county unveiled a major new branding campaign that will be used to market Limerick nationally and internationally.

‘Limerick: Atlantic Edge, European Embrace’ was developed by global creative agency M&C Saatchi who worked on branding projects for New Zealand, Abu Dhabi, and Malaysia.

Limerick Council is seeking responses to the contract tender by February 28.

TOPIC: Limerick

