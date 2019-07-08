News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Telecom firm facing trial for 99 alleged breaches of communication regulations

By Tom Tuite
Monday, July 08, 2019 - 03:18 PM

Phone and broadband company Pure Telecom faces trial on 99 counts of breaking communication regulations.

The firm with a business address Lake Drive, Citywest business campus, Dublin, was summonsed to appear at Dublin District Court today following an investigation by the Commission for Communications Regulation (ComReg).

It faced 99 charges of failing to comply with the requirements of the European Communities (Electronic Communications Networks and Services) (Universal Service and Users' Rights) Regulations 2011.

This part of the regulation relates to complaints about services provided to customers.

Prosecution barrister Eoghan Cole told the court the 99 summonses all report the same allegations.

He asked Judge John Cheatle for an adjournment to give an opportunity to narrow issues between the prosecution and the defence.

Defence counsel Brian Gageby consented to the application.

The case was adjourned until July 25 next when it will be listed for the company to indicate how it will plead and for a trial date to be set if the charges are going to be contested.

READ MORE

Autistic man has made 'enormous progress' in care placement, court told

The offences are alleged to have happened in 2017 and last year.

More on this topic

Challenges to wind farm admitted to fast track commercial court list

High Court grants men permission to challenge council's alleged failure to provide Traveller-specific houses

Man found with cocaine was caring for baby at time, court hears

'I am not the mother or wife I was before,' says woman as brother-in-law is jailed for raping her

courttelecomsTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Deutsche Bank to axe 18,000 jobs

Samsung profits hit by the trade wars

Dutch plan for housing crisis

Norwegian Air shares soar despite IAG denying bid


Lifestyle

Megan Barton-Hanson and Tess Holliday launch Get Body Posi movement with a 4-step guide to self-love

Stella McCartney doesn’t always wash her clothes – should you?

Mind the gap: How to fill your garden borders when spaces appear in summer

Quench your skin’s thirst with these juicy watermelon products

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »