Telecom firm facing trial for 99 alleged breaches of communication regulations

Phone and broadband company Pure Telecom faces trial on 99 counts of breaking communication regulations.

The firm with a business address Lake Drive, Citywest business campus, Dublin, was summonsed to appear at Dublin District Court today following an investigation by the Commission for Communications Regulation (ComReg).

It faced 99 charges of failing to comply with the requirements of the European Communities (Electronic Communications Networks and Services) (Universal Service and Users' Rights) Regulations 2011.

This part of the regulation relates to complaints about services provided to customers.

Prosecution barrister Eoghan Cole told the court the 99 summonses all report the same allegations.

He asked Judge John Cheatle for an adjournment to give an opportunity to narrow issues between the prosecution and the defence.

Defence counsel Brian Gageby consented to the application.

The case was adjourned until July 25 next when it will be listed for the company to indicate how it will plead and for a trial date to be set if the charges are going to be contested.

The offences are alleged to have happened in 2017 and last year.