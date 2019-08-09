News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tech company Spearline to create 75 jobs in Cork

Matthew Lawlor, Co-Founder and CTO at Spearline, Daniel Mulhall, Ambassador of Ireland to the United States of America and Kevin Buckley, Co-Founder and CEO at Spearline. Picture: Dermot Sullivan
By Ryan O’Neill
Friday, August 09, 2019 - 06:04 PM

The opening of tech company Spearline’s new headquarters in West Cork shows the region can continue to attract jobs in the absence of high-speed broadband.

The company cut the ribbon on its new office in Skibbereen today with a visit by Irish Ambassador to the US Daniel Mulhall.

It follows a multi-million euro investment which will see 75 jobs created in the region by the end of 2020.

Spearline, which monitors phone numbers for audio quality and connectivity globally, originally opened its Skibbereen office in 2018, bringing 30 jobs to the area.

Its new building is on the site of the former St Fachtna’s De La Salle secondary school on North Street, whose past pupils include company CEO Kevin Buckley and several other members of the team.

The building opened as a school during the Famine, serving as a place where children could be fed and educated. It has also been the site of several historical incidents, including a riot during the Great Hunger in 1846 and an accident in the early months of the Civil War in 1922.

Adrienne Harrington, CEO of the Ludgate Hub, said the development showed the potential for employment in Skibbereen, even in the absence of high-speed connectivity.

"I’m delighted to see Spearline moving into its new headquarters. It is an innovative leader in its field, with a global who’s-who of clients. Spearline’s expansion plans highlight the fact that high-speed broadband being located outside our area is not an impediment to growth, and that Skibbereen can continue to attract high-quality jobs," she said.

Speaking at the official opening, Cllr Joe Carroll, Deputy Mayor of County Cork, said: “This is a building which is steeped in history. It has played a central role in this town of Skibbereen for more than 170 years.

That such a personal link has been retained between the personnel of Spearline and the town of Skibbereen is something very special. It is fitting that this building which operated for so long as an educational facility should now be used for technological advancements and innovation.

Kevin Buckley, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Spearline said he was “delighted” to open the new premises, saying the company had plans to expand across all areas of the business, including development, product, support, sales, marketing, customer engagement, operations, HR and finance.

Daniel Mulhall, the Ambassador of Ireland to the United States of America, said he applauded the company for its rapid growth and for its success in servicing clients all over the world from its base in West Cork.

As Ambassador, I have always made it a priority to support Irish companies in their export effort and wish Spearline well for the next phase of its development.

As well as its headquarters in Skibbereen, Spearline also has offices in Waterford, Romania and India.

TOPIC: Cork

