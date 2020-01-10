News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Swamp fashion chain ceases trading

Swamp fashion chain ceases trading
By Alan Healy
Friday, January 10, 2020 - 06:39 PM

The Swamp chain of fashion stores in Ireland has ceased trading with immediate effect.

The closure has come about as a result of the ill health of its managing director and difficult trading conditions.

Managers were called to a meeting in Cork today and informed of the decision to close the outlets immediately.

The brand has seven outlets located in Cork's Mahon Point and Wilton shopping centres, in Tralee, Waterford, Limerick, Galway and Athlone.

The brand has traded for the past 30 years beginning initially in Cork's Queen's Old Castle.

It is understood that up to 60 staff will be impacted by the closure.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, the company said: "The Directors of Swamp Ltd. regret to announce that the company will cease trading today."

"The closure has come about as a result of the ill health of its Managing Director and the difficult trading conditions that are prevalent today in the high streets."

"Swamp has been trading for the past 30 years in locations all over Ireland. In that time, it has built up a base of talented employees and loyal customers."

"The Directors sincerely wish to thank all the employees for their hard work and their customers for their support. We wish them well in the future."

More on this topic

Superdry latest Christmas sales casualty among UK retailers as JD Sports defies gloomSuperdry latest Christmas sales casualty among UK retailers as JD Sports defies gloom

Irish AI firm announces new collaboration with MicrosoftIrish AI firm announces new collaboration with Microsoft

New EU guidelines to provide greater transparency when buying goods onlineNew EU guidelines to provide greater transparency when buying goods online

Rival bid for Australian petrol forecourts could draw in Circle K owner Rival bid for Australian petrol forecourts could draw in Circle K owner

TOPIC: Retail sector

More in this Section

''Financial feel good'' remains absent despite consumer uplift''Financial feel good'' remains absent despite consumer uplift

Apple’s Tim Cook to get award from TaoiseachApple’s Tim Cook to get award from Taoiseach

Providence Resources gets share price boost as new CEO unveiledProvidence Resources gets share price boost as new CEO unveiled

Stud farms say they could relocate if quarry is granted permissionStud farms say they could relocate if quarry is granted permission


Lifestyle

The new year is a great time for turning over a new leaf and planning a new look for your garden.Redesigning your garden? Here are some tips and tricks

Child behaviour expert Lorraine Thomas explains how parents can overcome their own fears and become more confident.Ask an expert: How can I stop worrying so much when my children are outdoors?

Hair stylist Zoe Irwin swears by these rules for keeping your hair in good condition.Six healthy hair commandments everyone should follow

Sinking under the weight of your new year resolutions?Balancing act: You don't need a perfect lifestyle to be healthy

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 08, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 31
  • 42
  • 44
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »